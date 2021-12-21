Atlético-MG votes 2022 budget on Tuesday; club predicts gross revenue of BRL 821 million | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is still savoring the glorious 2021 that will end with two national titles conquered (Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil), in addition to the Campeonato Mineiro, in the so-called “Triplete Alvinegro”. But it’s time to look at 2022. This Tuesday, the club’s deliberative council analyzes and votes on the 2022 budget. The forecast is for Atlético to collect R$821 million in gross revenue and close with a surplus of R$4.2 millions.

THE ge had access to the 2022 budget prepared by the executive board, and supported by the management consulting firm E&Y. The deliberative council meets at the headquarters in Lourdes, from 6 pm.

The meeting will also serve as a presentation by Instituto Galo, a body that promotes solidary actions. In 2021, the budget’s gross revenue was R$401 million, with an expected surplus of R$5 million.

A fact for the 2022 budget is that there is no forecast of “new loans” to boost Atlético’s cash flow. In 2021, the budget brought in BRL 57.5 million, and in 2020, it was BRL 88 million

A huge leap in gross revenue for a club that, still in debt in the billions, managed to make a millionaire contribution from the so-called collegiate body (4 R’s), with short-term debt payments, and hiring players responsible for building a champion team. The financial return came from the field, with a box office of around BRL 30 million, total prizes from 2021 competitions at BRL 145 million.

1 of 2 President of Atlético-MG, Sérgio Coelho, signs the budget piece for voting — Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético-MG President of Atlético-MG, Sérgio Coelho, signs the budget piece for voting — Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético-MG

Some figures from the 2022 budget stand out, such as:

BRL 350 million in equity income (optimization and disposal of real estate assets)

BRL 53 million in box office revenue

BRL 52 million in sponsorship/marketing revenue

R$163 million in TV rights and awards revenue

BRL 140 million in player sales

R$30 million in revenue from Galo na Veia

R$ 10 million in projects similar to “Manto da Massa”

Athletic-MG Budgets Comparison of 2021 x 2022 revenue Source: ge

Regarding Atlético-MG’s expenses for 2022, there is a considerable increase in relation to the expected payment of debts with clubs. In 2021, Atlético practically wiped out FIFA’s debts. More than R$70 million were paid by the end of the first half of this year. The forecast was to pay BRL 30 million in 2021. For 2022, the budget brings BRL 116 million in “debt with other clubs”.

Another even greater mission for Galo for next year is to reduce debt related to bank loans, which bring high interest rates, as well as fulfill agreements, in the order of R$ 266 million. Atletico is expected to spend R$ 40 million on new reinforcements, maintaining the policy of reducing the number of investments in the soccer market (there were R$ 60 million planned for 2021). See the comparison below.

Athletic-MG Budgets Comparison of expenses 2021 x 2022 Source: ge

In July 2020, long before Atlético set up a team that would be third in the Brazilian Championship, then national champion (Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil), in addition to being a semi-finalist in the Libertadores, the club worked with an annual revenue of less than R$ 400 million . Rubens Menin, one of the leaders of Galo’s management through the collegiate body, said, at that moment, that Atlético needed to reach an annual revenue of at least R$ 600 million. It achieved.