Atlético-MG will meet Libertadores rivals in March; total award rises to BRL 134.7 million | athletic-mg

Libertadores 2022 has already started. The draw of the previous phases in relation to the group stage took place. Atlético-MG, 11th in the overall ranking and head of the seed, will only meet their group stage rivals in March. But the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion already knows the awards he will dispute next year. O Galo will go after the BRL 134.7 million in accumulated prizes.
That’s US$25,050,000 in total dollars to the champion, if he comes from phase 1. As the phases before the group will give a total of US$1.5 million, so if Atlético is champion of the Libertadores 2022, will end up accumulating US$23.55 million, or R$134.7 million at the current price
The president of Conmebol, Alexandre Domínguez, during the draw this Monday for phases 1 and 2 of Libertadores (America-MG will face Guarani from Paraguay in phase 2), stated that there was an increase of 1 million dollars in the final of unique game, for whoever receives the cup.
Replica of the Libertadores Cup and poster of the 2013 champion Rooster in the Cuca collection — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca
In 2021, Palmeiras received US$ 22,550,000.00, being US$ 15 million just after beating Flamengo in Montevideo. In 2022, the final will be worth US$16 million. By mathematics, the awards for the other phases remain unchanged. There are, therefore, US$ 3 million (R$ 17 million) guaranteed in the group stage.
The novelty created is that the clubs that enter before the groups in Libertadores received bigger prizes. It will be US$ 1.5 million dollars divided like this: from US$ 350 thousand to US$ 400 thousand in phase 1, US$ 500 thousand in phase 2, and from US$ 550,000 for US$ 600 thousand in phase 3.
In addition to the $16 million in the final, the champion will also take 25% of the single-game box office revenue.
In 2021, Atlético closed the season with R$145 million in prize money. R$40.9 million for being a semi-finalist for the Libertadores, eliminated by Palmeiras in Mineirão, by the criterion (knocked down) of a goal scored at the opponent’s home, R$33 million for the Brazilian title, and R$71.15 million for the Cup of Brazil.
The Libertadores 2021 group stage draw is scheduled for March 23, in Luque, headquarters of Conmebol. According to the entity’s general ranking, Atlético-MG is the penultimate seed, ahead of Athletico, the South American champion. Other clubs that headed the groups are: River, Boca, Nacional, Peñarol, Flamengo and Palmeiras.