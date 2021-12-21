Azul takes the first flight in history between Congonhas and Fernando de Noronha

THE Blue operated this Monday (20), the first flight of the unprecedented route that connects the city of São Paulo (Congonhas Airport) to Fernando de Noronha. The operation is a milestone not only for the company, but for the entire aviation sector as, for the first time, the archipelago will have direct flights to the capital of São Paulo, operated on a daily and regular basis.

about the flight

The inaugural flight left Congonhas around 8:50 am today and landed in Fernando de Noronha at 12:20 pm. On the way back, the aircraft departed the archipelago around 2:30 pm, and arrived in São Paulo at 5:30 pm. This is an unprecedented route and can only be performed due to the flexibility of Azul’s aircraft fleet, the only large airline in the country to have Embraer E2 aircraft, one of the only models capable of performing this operation with flights direct.

Vitor Silva, Azul’s Network Planning manager, highlighted the importance of launching the route. “The island of Fernando de Noronha is one of the most idyllic places and desired by travelers from Brazil and the world. We are very excited about the launch of this flight, as it will make the connection between the largest metropolis in the country and Fernando de Noronha much faster, more comfortable and convenient, also serving Customers with connections from other cities”.

“This route is part of Azul’s plan to make Brazil increasingly connected. We want to thank the administration of the island of Fernando de Noronha, which will make this flight possible with the new supply offer and the expansion of the airport’s fire protection system.”, completed.

route details

The route is being operated from Monday to Sunday, with departures from the capital of São Paulo at 8:35 am and departures from the Archipelago at 2:35 pm. Check it out below:

Anyone with plans to fly between São Paulo and Fernando de Noronha? Search for tickets on the Azul website.