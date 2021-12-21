B3 accepts orders and Gol’s ON shares will be listed on Level 2 of the Exchange as of Monday

Gol (GOLL4) informed the market this Tuesday (21) that B3 accepted a request for exceptional treatment for the listing of its common shares in Level 2 of governance, but established conditions involving the liquidity of preferred shares.

According to a relevant fact, for the listing of the GOLL3 common shares in Level 2, B3 established that the preferred shares will have as a criterion for calculating the minimum percentage of circulation the level of 50%. The listing of common shares in Level 2 will take place from December 27th, and may be traded from that date.

The airline said that the exceptional treatment will be maintained until such time as the common shares “begin to be effectively traded or, in any other way, will be transferred to investors who are not part of the control of the company”.

According to the company, from the moment any of the situations occurs, “all the shares that make up the company’s share capital will be included in the calculation of the minimum percentage of outstanding shares, and the company must comply with the rule of 25% of its outstanding share capital”, as provided for in the regulation of Level 2.

In addition, the conditions oblige Gol to maintain the statutory audit committee in its structure and disclose, by July 31 of each year, a report with environmental, social and corporate governance information.

