Back to Hogwarts gets exciting trailer with cast

THE HBO Max released today (20) a new preview of Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts, special that will bring together the cast of the film franchise of the most famous little wizard in the world. The trailer, which can be seen above, shows testimonials from Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, recalling the filming and legacy of the franchise.

The video also shows participations from Ralph Fiennes, bonnie wright, Tom Felton, oliver and James Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Alfred Enoch and Matthew Lewis.

The production will celebrate 20 years of release of The Philosophy Stone, the franchise’s first feature. The HBO Max special will also feature the filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight films in Harry Potter.

Harry Potter 20 Years Old: Back to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.

The seven books in the franchise Harry Potter have been adapted into eight films by Warner Bros. between 2001 and 2011. Author JK Rowling now works on the derivative franchise fantastic animals, which has already had two movies released and has another three in development.

The third feature will be located in Rio de Janeiro in the 1930s.