Bags go up after the night’s fall; collection, budget and more issues that will move the market today

World markets operate at a high this Tuesday morning (21), with the main Asian stock exchanges closing with gains, as investors assess the risk of omicron, as well as signs that US President Joe Biden, you can still save your budget schedule with the $2 trillion package.

Investors are trying to assess the extent to which the Covid-19 variant will halt the global economic reopening and could impact the prospects for US fiscal stimulus. These risks, together with the tightening of monetary policy, were mainly responsible for the strong correction registered in the last week.

Moderna has become the latest vaccine maker to say that a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine has increased levels of antibodies against omicron, underscoring the range of coronavirus treatments now available.

Mobility limits the risk of the coronavirus affecting the supply chain and labor problems that fueled inflation and led central banks to adopt more restrictive policies.

The increase in Covid-19 cases, which is already leading to restrictive measures in European countries, coincides with the “hawkish” turn of the central banks and increases the uncertainties.

On the domestic economic agenda, the day begins with a spot dollar auction (9:30 am). There is still the disclosure of the revenue collection in November (2:30 pm) and the vote on the 2022 Budget in the Mixed Commission (10:00 am), which was not considered yesterday (20).

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indices advance this Tuesday morning (21), after a broad wave of sales on Monday amid fears about the rapid expansion of Covid’s micron variant.

Joe Biden, the US president, has yet to give up on his “Build Back Better” economic plan of about $2 trillion even after Democratic senator Joe Manchin rejected the package in an interview.

The Senate will vote on Biden’s plan to strengthen the social safety net and climate policy bill in January, despite opposition from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. It’s not clear whether Democrats will try to pass a smaller bill that only includes parts of the full package.

Yesterday, Biden and Manchin spoke on the phone yesterday, and relived the chances of the package being approved, with changes, in 2022.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), +0.48%

S&P 500 Future (USA), +0.60%

Nasdaq Future (USA), +0.91%

Asia

Asian markets closed in positive territory, also in a recovery movement. Investors continue to watch the situation around the omicron variant, which has cast a shadow over the festive period as restrictions have already been introduced in European countries.

Japanese equities led gains regionally, with the Nikkei 225 in Japan up 2.08%. In the country, attention should be paid to monitoring the fiscal spending package to combat the impacts of the pandemic there.

Nikkei (Japan), +2.08% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), +0.88% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +1.00% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), +0.41% (closed)

Europe

European markets traded higher after the fall of the previous session, with concerns about the omicron variant still looming over global equities.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.87%

Dax (Germany), +0.68%

CAC 40 (France), +0.84%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.81%

Commodities

Oil rises on the international market despite investors worried about the rapid spread of the omicron coronavirus variant globally, prompting countries to consider further restrictions, potentially hurting demand for fuel.

Prices are likely to remain under pressure until it becomes clearer how major countries will deal with the new wave of covid-19 and what its economic impacts will be.

WTI Oil, +0.39%, at $68.88 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.15%, at US$ 71.63 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian exchange rose +2.56% to 702.00 yuan, equivalent to $110.21

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +5.25% to $48,710.18 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Agenda of the day and Covid around the world

Indicator schedule

Brazil

10 am: CMO holds meeting to vote on the 2022 Budget

2:30 pm: November fundraising data

USA

10:30 am: Quarterly US current account balance. Refinitiv expects a deficit of 191 billion.

6:30 pm: Weekly oil stocks released by API

Ômicron spreads faster than Delta and infects people already vaccinated

The head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday (20) that omicron is spreading faster than Delta and causing infections in people who have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from the disease.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the variant was successfully preventing some immune responses, meaning that booster programs being launched in many countries should target people with weaker immune systems.

covid in the world

The World Health Organization (WHO) has requested the cancellation of some festive events, as the covid-19 variant of omicron is spreading rapidly around the world.

The highly infected variant has already been detected in at least 89 countries and has forced some governments to impose stricter containment measures during the festive period.

New Zealand postponed yesterday (20) its plans to reopen the border in phases until the end of February, citing the rapid global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Australia has ruled out blockades despite the increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days.

Brazil

In Brazil, the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 132, down 30% compared to the level of 14 days earlier, according to information from the press consortium, at 8 pm.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 3,497, which represents a drop of 61% compared to the level of 14 days before.

With the impact of the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s systems, Brazil registered 67 deaths by covid-19 this Monday.

It reached 141,619,683 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 66.39% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 160,498,120 people, which represents 75.25% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 23,170,276 people, or 10.86% of the population.

3. 2022 budget predicts lowest level of investment in history

The volume of federal public investments will be the lowest in history next year, according to the Budget report presented yesterday in Congress. It will be BRL 44 billion in 2022 for the federal government to invest in sectors such as infrastructure, schools, health centers, defense, paving and in all areas that depend on federal resources. fair (20), at 10, in the Mixed Budget Committee and in plenary.

Even with the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório, which postponed part of the payment of legal debts and messed with the spending ceiling (which limits expenses to inflation), it was enough to recover the level of disbursements of the last years old. The figure reached BRL 200 billion in 2012, dropped to BRL 63 billion in 2016 and stopped at BRL 48 billion this year, considering values ​​with inflation adjustment.

Government prepares MP to improve tax debt negotiation

The government is preparing a Provisional Measure to improve the tax transaction instrument for companies, when there is a direct and individual negotiation with the forgiveness of some debts, but congressional leaders and business sectors are pressing for the measure to be broad and also include a new program installment payment of tax debts, the Refis.

This new program would also benefit individuals by covering taxes such as Income Tax and eSocial arrears, the registration platform for the fulfillment of labor and tax obligations.

4. Bolsonaro’s rejection increases and Lula extends advantage

Rejection of the Bolsonaro government has reached its highest level, and Lula extends his advantage in the presidential race, says Ipespe, commissioned by XP, released this Monday (20).

According to the survey, 62% would not vote for Bolsonaro at all, against 44% who reject Lula. On the other hand, 24% say they would definitely vote for the current president and 10% could vote. In the case of the PT, they are 43% and 11%, respectively.

With less than ten months to go before the first round, the Ipespe poll also tested voter sentiment in relation to the presidential race. Although the candidacies are not confirmed, the table offers signs of trends for the start of the dispute.

In the spontaneous scenario (that is, when the voter nominates his candidate without the names being presented by the interviewer), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the dispute with 36% of the mentions ‒ a 4 pp jump in relation to November.

Following, appears the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 23% ‒ ascending oscillation of 1 percentage point compared to a month ago. The president already had the preference of 26% of the electorate in the spontaneous polling scenario of September 2020.

MDB to defend smaller electoral fund in Senate

Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) said yesterday (20) that the party’s bench will defend that the 2022 Budget provides for a reduced amount of electoral fund for the 2022 elections. According to the senator, the idea is a value between R $4 billion and R$5 billion available to fund the claim. The news is from Valor.

5. Corporate Radar

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

The shoe company Alpargatas announced an agreement to purchase 49.9% of the North American company Rothy’s, which transforms recycled material into fashion products, for up to US$ 475 million.

The acquisition will take place in stages. First, there will be the primary purchase of shares to be issued by Rothy’s in the amount of US$200 million. An installment of US$50 million will be paid on Monday, while the remainder will be paid by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Heringer Fertilizer (FHER3)

Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3) announced the sale of HeringerPar, which owns 51.48% of the company’s share capital, in the total amount of R$ 554.5 million.

As the negotiation will involve the indirect control of Fertilizantes Heringer, EuroChem will carry out, within a period yet to be defined, a public offering for the acquisition of shares (OPA).

Log-In (LOGN3)

Log-In’s Board of Directors (LOGN3) voted in favor of the acceptance of the OPA by Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Yesterday, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) signed a contract with Ubuntu Engenharia for the sale of its entire stake in the PAR-T-198_R12 concession, located on land, in the Paraná Basin. The operation was valued at US$31,000 and the closing is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent and approval by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Petrobras also stated that the operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement in the company’s capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society.

B3 (B3SA3)

B3 (B3SA3) updated the amount of dividends from R$0.14945197 to R$0.14945153.

The payment of dividends will be made on December 30, based on the shareholding position on Monday (20).

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

