Bahia announces sale of Eric Ramires to Bragantino for more than R$ 12 million | football

Bahia announced, this Monday afternoon, the sale of Eric Ramires to Bragantino. The São Paulo club exercised the purchase option provided for in the loan and paid more than R$ 12 million to Tricolor for 70% of the athlete’s economic rights.

The player had been on loan to the São Paulo team since November 2020, when R$1.2 million was paid to Bahia for the provisional assignment.

Earlier this December, Eric Ramires started the transition work at Bragantino. The player was in the medical department treating an injury to the hamstring and, from now on, he starts doing some activities on the pitch.

Eric Ramires was loaned to Basel, Switzerland, in September 2019, with a contract valid until June 2020. He had the bond extended for another two months due to a break in the calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.