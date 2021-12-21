Bahia has been without MS data for 11 days; state records 6 deaths by covid

With the Ministry of Health’s systems and database off the air for eleven days, the epidemiological bulletin has been released only in an adapted form. The problem is a consequence of the hacker attack suffered by the Ministry on Friday (10).

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 6 deaths were confirmed by Covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of deaths is 27,438. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

