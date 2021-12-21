Banned foods before bed: know what they are and get a great night’s sleep

Nutritionists and specialists are unanimous in saying that eating at night is bad, as certain foods can interfere with sleep. Also, because we don’t burn energy at night, we are more likely to get fat. Therefore, this Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the portal homemade tricks, will share with you, what foods are prohibited before bedtime.

Another problem of consuming certain foods at night, are related to health, such as acquiring some conditions. Amongst them, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and even the risk of heart attacks. So, see, next, what are the prohibited foods before bedtime.

What are the prohibited foods before bedtime?

Some foods we should avoid at any time of day, especially industrialized or with excess fat. Others should just be avoided, for they can cause us to lose sleep. Check out:

THE caffeine is one of these foods, as it has a stimulating action and can interfere with your sleep, it is present in cola soda, coffee and yerba mate;

THE cinnamon, ginger and pepper they are thermogenic foods, so avoid eating them at bedtime;

Sugar-based candies should also be avoided, including as much as you can, because, in addition to disturbing sleep, they can also cause health problems;

At fats are present in several foods, among them, pizza, meat and fried foods, and should be avoided;

Foods industrialized like savory snacks that children love can give you indigestion at night and disturb your sleep;

avoid eat pasta of all kinds before going to sleep, because they weigh on the stomach that it cannot digest properly;

don’t take too much liquid before bedtime, because you run the risk of losing sleep from getting up to go to the bathroom.

What can I eat at bedtime?

Preferably, if you have hungry before bedtime, eat light food, fruit, juice or milk. See, then, a video on the YouTube channel Você Bonita, with other tips on what the prohibited foods before bedtime.

