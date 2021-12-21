Barranquilla wants Borja, but runs into a business model imposed by Palmeiras

Fuad Char, majority shareholder and agent of Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia, said that the desire to repatriate Miguel Borja is real. Despite rumors about a possible meeting between the striker, who is in the country for a charity friendly, NOSSO PALESTRA found that there is no meeting scheduled to deal with the matter, even though the desire for hiring remains afoot.

The NP also learned that Char dreams of bringing Borja to the club in his heart and where the center forward went – ​​making a success, before returning to Brazil, in the middle of this year. Palmeiras, however, will not accept a negotiation along these lines – the loan. Only one sale is accepted by Verdão, which no longer sees any possibility of rehabilitating or using its player.

Atlético Nacional, the club that gave visibility to the athlete in winning the Libertadores in 2016, is one more that dreams of repatriating the goalscorer. Even so, as the report from NOSSO PALESTRA learned, the club has the option of offering a loan, which is a viable model for it, but it knows that hiring will not be enough, at least at this time.

Borja is currently on loan to Grêmio, which did not exercise the right to purchase a player’s percentage for 2.5 million dollars. In this scenario, the team from Rio Grande do Sul will have to release the attacker if Palmeiras accepts any proposal. So far, however, the São Paulo club has only received surveys, as well as the Colombian side.

The agreement with the Gauchos has already yielded nearly R$ 6 million to the coffers of Palmeiras, which renewed, in August, the contract with the center forward for another year. During the loan, Tricolor will pay the athlete’s salaries, which represents savings of nearly R$ 10 million for Alviverde by the end of 2022, when the temporary contract ends.

Back after being loaned to Junior Barranquilla, where he was successful and rediscovered a good phase, Borja returned to Brazil, re-introduced to Palmeiras, but was soon relocated to Grêmio, a team in which he never established himself and saw the club from the bench. be demoted to the second division. With compromised revenues, the Porto Alegre team cannot afford to buy from the Colombian.

Miguel Borja arrived at Palmeiras in 2017 as the biggest signing in the club’s history, but he never managed to live up to expectations. For Verdão, he was Brazilian champion in 2018 without any role, and, out of the plans, ended up on loan to Junior Barranquilla, where he managed good performances, making 58 games and scoring 34 goals.