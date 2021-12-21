BBB22: Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Abrahão increase rumors about “Camarote” by symbol on the network, and actress manifests

Is it coming there? Less than a month before “BBB 22”, the public is increasingly curious to meet the members of the “Camarote” group from the most guarded house in Brazil. Amidst the hubbub, Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Abrahão increased rumors that they would be on the reality show, after inserting emojis on their Twitter profiles. Wanted by hugogloss.com, the actress commented on the case.

As has been the custom, realities participants have joined some emojis on their social media profiles so that users can declare support using the same symbol. The most famous case is that of Juliette Freire, whose team started using the cactus emoji on the web to create this relationship with her fans. Precisely for this reason, the fans of Paraiba came to be called “cactus”.

Continues after Advertising

Looking forward to the next “Big Brother Brasil”, netizens noticed that Arthur and Sophia also added emojis in their names on Twitter. The actress used the symbol of a lollipop, while the actor inserted a four-leaf clover into his social network. The attitude made many speculate that these would be the symbols to identify their fans in the reality show. Take a look:

Sophia Abrahão and Arthur Aguiar using emoji in their name… come here #BBB22? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nGKzARHSRN — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) December 20, 2021

First confirmed on #BBB22? Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Abrahão start using emojis in their names on Twitter and further fuel the rumors that they will be part of the next edition of Big Brother Brasil. Will be? https://t.co/egLBOzEXsR pic.twitter.com/K4WE7SHwOv — BCharts (@bchartsnet) December 20, 2021

Coming there? Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Abrahão updated their Twitter profile with emojis from their supposed fans on #BBB22. pic.twitter.com/0qguJHWKQx — POPTime (@siteptbr) December 20, 2021

Questioned by our team, Sophia explained that the lollipop emoji is not new. “I’ve been using the lollipop emoji for a while now… it wasn’t now”, she declared. In addition to suggesting that the symbol would not necessarily have a connection with “BBB”, the actress recalled that she is always among those quoted for the Camarote. “Every year they speculate that I am, but I’m not. My WhatsApp is worse than my birthday (laughs). But I already understood that it’s no use denying… Nobody believes”, she mentioned.

Continues after Advertising

Arthur Aguiar was also contacted by hugogloss.com, however, did not respond to the contact or comment on the matter until the publication of this article. Anyway, some web profiles have pointed out that both former “Rebel” stars have actually used emojis on their social media on other occasions. “Sophia already used emoji and Arthur changed it right before BBB21. They also speculated that he would enter the 21″ edition, wrote an account. Look that:

these gossip igs talking about sophia’s emoji insinuating things since she’s had emoji in her name for a while?? hahaha pls (prints I took last year) pic.twitter.com/JtYthZnTmx — liss (@lenzbenoist) December 20, 2021

Sophia already used emoji and Arthur changed it right before bbb21. They also speculated that he would enter the 21st edition. https://t.co/W5N6IX0rCm pic.twitter.com/yHZ0XutT4a — maria.🐬 (@yelyahyad) December 20, 2021

Continues after Advertising

I’m just seeing you now that sophia and arthur aguiar put emoji in the name. sophia has been around for a long time, and arthur has been seeing it for a long time — kαik 🔥 (@tuitakaik) December 20, 2021

And Arthur put on the emoji at the beginning of the year, before starting bbb21 https://t.co/W3nyqXM9Qt — milena (@milacomenta) December 20, 2021

Possible candidates for “BBB 22”

In recent weeks, many stickers have popped up in the media as possible candidates for “BBB 22”. According to journalist Fefito, from BuzzFeed Brasil, Tiago Abravanel had even already received the invitation for the reality show. In addition to Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Abrahão, names such as tiktoker Gustavo Tubarão, Naiara Azevedo and João Guilherme would also be on TV Globo’s radar.

Another name to appear recently was volleyball player Douglas Souza, who left Italy’s Vibo Valentia team suddenly after playing just ten games. Brunna Gonçalves and Duda Reis have also been mentioned by Fefito as members of “Camarote”. While Leo Dias claims that nine other celebrities are considered to be part of the reality’s cast: Lexa, Di Ferrero, MC Carol, Ellen Roche, Rodrigo Simas, Aline Riscado, Negra Li, Jonathan Azevedo and Ícaro Silva.

Scheduled for its debut on January 17, “Big Brother Brasil 22” will be led by Tadeu Schmidt, after Tiago Leifert’s departure from TV Globo. In addition to the new presenter, the program will bring another novelty: Dani Calabresa in command of the CAT BBB board, previously starred by Rafael Portugal. It’s coming!