BBB22: Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Abrahão increase rumors about “Camarote” by symbol on the network, and actress manifests

Is it coming there? Less than a month before “BBB 22”, the public is increasingly curious to meet the members of the “Camarote” group from the most guarded house in Brazil. Amidst the hubbub, Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Abrahão increased rumors that they would be on the reality show, after inserting emojis on their Twitter profiles. Wanted by hugogloss.com, the actress commented on the case.

As has been the custom, realities participants have joined some emojis on their social media profiles so that users can declare support using the same symbol. The most famous case is that of Juliette Freire, whose team started using the cactus emoji on the web to create this relationship with her fans. Precisely for this reason, the fans of Paraiba came to be called “cactus”.

Looking forward to the next “Big Brother Brasil”, netizens noticed that Arthur and Sophia also added emojis in their names on Twitter. The actress used the symbol of a lollipop, while the actor inserted a four-leaf clover into his social network. The attitude made many speculate that these would be the symbols to identify their fans in the reality show. Take a look:

Questioned by our team, Sophia explained that the lollipop emoji is not new. “I’ve been using the lollipop emoji for a while now… it wasn’t now”, she declared. In addition to suggesting that the symbol would not necessarily have a connection with “BBB”, the actress recalled that she is always among those quoted for the Camarote. “Every year they speculate that I am, but I’m not. My WhatsApp is worse than my birthday (laughs). But I already understood that it’s no use denying… Nobody believes”, she mentioned.

Arthur Aguiar was also contacted by hugogloss.com, however, did not respond to the contact or comment on the matter until the publication of this article. Anyway, some web profiles have pointed out that both former “Rebel” stars have actually used emojis on their social media on other occasions. “Sophia already used emoji and Arthur changed it right before BBB21. They also speculated that he would enter the 21″ edition, wrote an account. Look that:

Possible candidates for “BBB 22”

In recent weeks, many stickers have popped up in the media as possible candidates for “BBB 22”. According to journalist Fefito, from BuzzFeed Brasil, Tiago Abravanel had even already received the invitation for the reality show. In addition to Arthur Aguiar and Sophia Abrahão, names such as tiktoker Gustavo Tubarão, Naiara Azevedo and João Guilherme would also be on TV Globo’s radar.

Gustavo, Naiara and João Gui were also mentioned. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)
Gustavo Tubarão, Naiara Azevedo and João Guilherme were also mentioned. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Another name to appear recently was volleyball player Douglas Souza, who left Italy’s Vibo Valentia team suddenly after playing just ten games. Brunna Gonçalves and Duda Reis have also been mentioned by Fefito as members of “Camarote”. While Leo Dias claims that nine other celebrities are considered to be part of the reality’s cast: Lexa, Di Ferrero, MC Carol, Ellen Roche, Rodrigo Simas, Aline Riscado, Negra Li, Jonathan Azevedo and Ícaro Silva.

245529008 2374361039366783 5190465776485401277 N
Brunna Gonçalves and Duda Reis are on the “bet list” for the cast of “BBB 22”. Photos: Reproduction/Instagram

Scheduled for its debut on January 17, “Big Brother Brasil 22” will be led by Tadeu Schmidt, after Tiago Leifert’s departure from TV Globo. In addition to the new presenter, the program will bring another novelty: Dani Calabresa in command of the CAT BBB board, previously starred by Rafael Portugal. It’s coming!

