Beneficiaries with final NIS 7 receive the benefit today through Caixa Caixa Econômica Federal deposits this Monday (20) the Auxílio Brasil, a program created by the federal government to replace Bolsa Família, for all beneficiaries who have NIS (Social Registration Number) ending 7.

The new social program has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports competitions or in scientific and academic competitions.

The Brazil Aid is made available to families with an income of up to R$100 per person, which places its members in a situation of extreme poverty, and to families with a per capita income of up to R$200, who are considered to be in poverty.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, 14.5 million families will be served by the new social program. Of the total, 13 million received less than R$ 400, the current average payment amount for Brazil Aid.

The schedule of withdrawals for the new benefit follows the same logic adopted for Bolsa Família, with payments that continue until December 23, when beneficiaries who have a final NIS with a 0 end will receive. In the coming months, deposits will return to the schedule original and must occur in the last week of each month.

The payment dates, the benefit amount and the composition of the installments can be consulted through the applications Auxílio Brasil and Caixa Tem, the same ones developed for the payment of emergency aid during the new coronavirus pandemic.














