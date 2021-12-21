Besides Simone, Brazil has songs that celebrate a sad and communal Christmas – 12/20/2021 – Illustrated

In 2007, Clothing Nova released the album “Natal Todo Dia”, in which it re-recorded foreign Christmas hits with lyrics in Portuguese —in some cases, with poetry in the original language, in English. The album, which is still widely heard in the end-of-the-year weeks, marked a change in progress in the Brazilian’s soundtrack during one of the most important celebrations of the year in the country.

“We won this record at home, but it was all Portuguese versions of American songs. And since then that has caught my attention. How can you? We have a Christmas songbook that I remember from my childhood, very rich”, says Luiz Antônio Simas, professor, historian, composer and who, since Christmas, when he won the album by Roupa Nova, maps Brazilian songs that sing the festivity.

Especially in this century, versions of foreign Christmas hits have gained prominence on radio, streaming services, and on TV — Simone’s 1995 version of “So It’s Christmas” to John’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” Lennon, is the most emblematic. But since before having a phonographic industry and even contemporary funk, Brazil has a numerous original Christmas songbook, with its own characteristics and often forgotten.

“You take the Nativity cycle, for example, the Kings’ Day, it’s a very important day in the Iberian traditions of Portugal and Spain. I think we have a Christmas tradition that comes from the Iberian Peninsula,” says Simas. “The strange thing is that, especially in the 20th century, a certain Christmas imagery was built here, which is the imagery of cold, winter and snow.”

This Christmas in the tropics, according to the historian, is based more on traditional folkloric manifestations from the Northeast, such as the pastoris, bumba meu boi and reisados. “The folias de Reis reproduce, in the end, the entire process of the advent of Christ and culminate in visits to homes or people reproducing the visitations that the kings of the East made to the Child Jesus in the manger.”

“Pastoril e Lapinha”, an album released in 1977 by the independent label Discos Marcus Pereira, known for recording traditional and regional music from Brazil, records some of the songs of these celebrations. “It’s the Christmas of joy, sun, cachaça and cashew. Christmas is celebrated with our values, including poverty”, writes Marcus Pereira himself in the LP’s booklet.

These songs come from a tradition before the recording industry itself, and it was in the 1930s that the country had its first big Christmas success. “Boas Festas”, a composition by Assis Valente —renowned author of sambas— recorded by Carlos Galhardo with arrangement by Pixinguinha, came out in 1933 giving rise to a whole tradition of Christmas songs that sing of Brazil.

“The music industry realized that there was a Christmas songbook there that could be a hit on the record. And then everyone started doing it. Ary Barroso wrote Christmas music, Braguinha composed Christmas music, Herivelto Martins did that and so on. everybody. Christmas music has become a very interesting tradition in Brazil.”

Re-recorded by João Gilberto and Novos Baianos, among many others, “Boas Festas” would have been written during a Christmas when Valente was sad and lonely and ends up reflecting this feeling in his verses. “It’s been a while since I asked, but my Santa Claus isn’t coming. I’m sure he’s dead,” reads the lyrics.

The song not only opened a Christmas streak in the music industry, but also laid the foundations for a very Brazilian tradition of singing Christmas with a certain amount of melancholy. Songs such as “Amargo Presente”, composed by Cartola sung by Beth Carvalho, and “Meu Natal”, by Lupicínio Rodrigues, sung by Jamelão, deal with people who were abandoned at Christmas.

But “Boas Festas” also gave space to songs that portray the country’s social inequality. In “Christmas Eve”, which Adoniran Barbosa released in 1974, the samba singer talks about a Christmas Eve in a poor reality, lamenting the empty table and the lack of presents.

“Christmas, as it turns into a commercial party, is also becoming a party that expresses this inequality. It shows in a very explicit way the brutal inequality in Brazil between those who have and those who don’t,” says the historian .

This transformation remembered by Simas and reflected in the songs also follows the decline of popular parties themselves — and the music made for them. “I think you have a certain decadence of the party itself as a moment of collective gathering. We live in an increasingly individualized society. So these great collective rites are somehow weakening.”

The decrease in the production of Brazilian songs that sing Christmas — which still include “Tão Bom que Foi o Natal”, by Chico Buarque, and “Cartão de Natal”, by Luiz Gonzaga, among many and many others — occurs parallel to the foreign song versions rise, but it is not entirely abandoned. In 2014, MCs from KL Produção — which marked an epoch in funk in São Paulo —, Bin Laden, Toy, Pikachu and 2K, launched “Merry Christmas”, and in 2017, Mano Brown, from Racionais MCs, published “Natal no Gueto” for remember a few.

And this tradition, says Simas, reveals above all a great Brazilian dilemma. “On the one hand, a deeply unfair country, so there are a lot of Christmas songs that put their finger on the wound of injustice, inequality, why some children get presents and others don’t. On the other hand, they also show that we are one a country that built a tradition above all in popular culture of collective socialization, that made strategies to rebuild community life, fellowship, parties and food, drink, joy.”