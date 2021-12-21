Best incoming smartphones to buy this Christmas | TudoCelular special guide

Christmas is coming and many people are looking for a new smartphone to give themselves or fulfill the dream of a relative who has long wanted to have a brand new cell phone. TudoCelular follows its tradition of always bringing up-to-date shopping guides to help those looking for a new smartphone this end of the year. In this guide you will see our selection with the best devices we analyzed costing up to R$1,000. Here we have from simple input devices to the most basic intermediate devices that perform well in everyday tasks. Our guide gives preference to newer models, but we will also include offers from models released in the previous one. Keep in mind that prices change constantly. This way, when you view this matter, the values ​​may be slightly different from what was informed.

Motorola Moto E7

If you’re looking for the device with the best price on the list, that is, you want to spend little, then the time is the Motorola Moto E7, entry-level device that combines the MediaTek Helio G25, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 4000 mAh battery, which was able to deliver all day autonomy in our tests. Furthermore, it brings a nice 6.5″ IPS LCD HD+ screen with drop notch to house the 5MP front camera and at the rear, a 13MP and 2MP dual combo that delivered good results for photos.

realm C11 (2021)

Another option for those who want to pay little is the C11 realme (2021), a device that officially arrived in the country as the simplest (and cheapest) version of the line so far. Inside, we find a combo consisting of Unisoc SC9863A with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, 5000 mAh battery (which did well in our autonomy test) and Android 11 Go Edition with little changed interface. A point that is worth mentioning here is that the price can vary depending on who is selling it, being cheaper when purchased directly from importers and a little more expensive with the official store. If you choose the cheapest, you will not have official brand support in the country.

Motorola E20

An interesting option for those who want to spend little is the Motorola Moto E20, a device that is part of the latest generation of entry-level smartphones of the brand and that brings a differentiated design and aligned with the look aligned with other devices of the company. The on-board set is, as expected, basic but competent: it features a Unisoc T606 chipset (1.6GHz octa-core), 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that guarantees performance above the competition, as well as an IPS LCD HD+ screen 6.5″ with drop notch and 5MP cameras for the front and rear, a dual set of 13MP and 2MP. The battery onboard the Motorola Moto E20 is 4000 mAh and, in our battery test, it guaranteed a good autonomy, although it didn’t do so well when compared to its predecessors.

Redmi 9A

Focused on basic use, the Redmi 9A can be the choice for those who want a leaner device with Xiaomi’s seal of quality. Bringing the MediaTek Helio G25, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the Redmi 9A did well when it comes to battery life, something that is in part favored by the generous 5000 mAh and low-power hardware.

Philco Hit P10

Another valid option to consider in this segment of basic devices is the Philco Hit P10, a device that earns points for delivering a set that can be considered the best of this selection, thanks to the combination of the Unisoc SC9863A chipset with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage . Overall, it’s a device that pleases: it delivers a screen with a good level of brightness, good battery life, very clean software, good performance and good storage capacity, skidding only on the limitation of its cameras and the lack of forecast for future updates .

LG K62

Another brand that could not be missing from this selection is LG, which guarantees its presence with one of its latest launches in the Brazilian market: the LG K62. Yes, I know that the fact that it has left the market puts a flea behind its ear but, as far as is known, LG has fulfilled its commitment to maintain the support of the devices it sold in the country and updates continue to be made available at that rate peculiar brand. Visually well finished, the LG K62 combines the MediaTek Helio P35, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which allowed the use of multiple basic apps, a good HD+ 6.6″ screen, optimal autonomy thanks to the 4000 mAh battery and good cameras for the category he occupies.

Samsung Galaxy A11

To close our list, we have the Samsung Galaxy A11, a device that beats our budget ceiling for this publication and stands out for bringing a basic Qualcomm chipset (the Snapdragon 450), 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, a set that offered superior performance to its predecessor, the Galaxy A10. In terms of battery, we have a device that pleases for charging fast and for having a good autonomy, tying with its predecessor and surpassing the LG K50s, which can be considered an old competitor of it in the user’s taste.