Best Top-of-the-line Smartphones to Buy This Christmas | TudoCellular Guide

TudoCelular listed the best entry-level smartphones and also the best intermediary options for you to buy this Christmas and give to yourself or a loved one. But if you are looking for the best technology has to offer, this guide brings you the best options for high-end devices. Our selection prioritizes the latest models, which are usually the most sought after. Here we include the devices that were tested by us, so that you can have a greater view of what each one has to offer in front of the battery of tests carried out by the TudoCelular team. The list is not limited to national models, but we will only include models that are found in national e-commerce with values ​​starting from R$ 2 thousand. It’s also good to keep in mind that prices change frequently, and some model informed here will sell out quickly.

iPhone SE

To start our list, we have the iPhone SE (2020), a device that arrived on the market with the proposal of delivering updated hardware and a classic look, something that especially pleased those who don’t like the notch proposal on the screen and don’t have one. Integrated digital reader. As is usual with Apple devices, the iPhone SE is generally pleasing, delivering quality screen and sound, good performance, good cameras and updates for several years.

ASUS Zenfone 8

If you are one of those who feel the need for a more compact device with Android and felt an orphan with the discontinuation of the Samsung Galaxy S10e, a viable bet is the ASUS Zenfone 8, a device that brings an interesting set, compact body and nice look. Summing up ASUS’s brave little, we have that it stands out for offering a 120 Hz screen with strong brightness, quality stereo sound, great gaming performance, good recharge time and good cameras, in addition to having the long-awaited IP68 certification.

iPhone 13 Mini

Want a compact but iOS device? So the best bet for you will be the iPhone 13 Mini, the newest version of the smallest device from Apple that has evolved well when compared to its predecessor, particularly pleasing in terms of autonomy and hardware. In addition to being compact and robust, the iPhone 13 Mini delivers great multimedia experience, responsive performance, good battery life and good cameras, not disappointing overall as long as you’re comfortable with a smaller and tighter typing screen.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Dearest of users, the Galaxy S20 FE could not be left out in this selection and promises to please especially those who want a more robust device from Samsung but prefer to have a device with embedded Snapdragon, however, the 5G connection in this version is ignored. Overall, it stands out for offering 120 Hz screen, powerful stereo sound, good performance in apps and games and good rear cameras, in addition to bringing, as expected, IP68 protection.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi fan? Then an option for you might be the Xiaomi Mi 11, an advanced device that stands out for offering a beautiful AMOLED screen, average performance and fast recharge time. Its hardware is not lacking when compared to the main devices on the market, being seen here a Snapdragron 888, 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage, in addition to a 4600 mAh battery and a 6 AMOLED QHD+ screen, 81″ with 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Another option within Samsung’s line of devices is the Galaxy Note 20, a device that stands out for being elegant and delivering S-Pen support, increasing productivity and giving extra functions when compared to the S line, for example. Overall, it’s a device that pleases. It delivers good multimedia experience, good cameras, full-featured software and good recharge time.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The most advanced within Motorola’s noblest lineup, Edge 20 Pro is a device that is pleasant to use and delivers agile performance, great battery life, fast recharge and support for Ready For, the brand’s official desktop mode. The setup you see on it is also pleasing: we have a Snapdragon 870 combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, plus an excellent 6.67″ pOLED Full HD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 4500 mAh battery that spends little time in the socket.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

A selection of the most advanced devices on the market couldn’t leave out the iPhone 13 Pro, an Apple device that has the same body size as the iPhone 13 and that earns extra points for expanding the number of cameras (which offer good results in photos and videos ) and more robust hardware, maintaining the fluidity and agility of the already routine system. The screen also evolves when compared to its brother, being seen in it a panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, it offers powerful sound and good battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

To close our selection, here we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that earns points for bringing the best Samsung screen so far, powerful and balanced sound, excellent battery life, great cameras and S Pen support. The set, as you can imagine, is also the most advanced of the brand in the country at the moment, combining the Exynos 2100 chipset and combos with 12/256GB or 16/512GB, besides a battery of 5000 mAh and a main camera of 108MP.