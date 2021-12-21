Biden Announces Measures to Fight Omicron in US | World

The White House announced this Tuesday (21) new measures that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will adopt to combat the omicron variant of the new coronavirus in the country.

Measures include the purchase of 500 million rapid tests, military support and dispatch of teams to the states of Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont and Wisconsin.

In less than a month, omicron has already become the dominant variant in the US, responsible for 73% of new cases of Covid-19 from the country (see the video below). The week before, it was just 2.9%.

The number of deaths caused by omicrons in the UK rises to 12

Israel includes the US in the list of countries with travel restrictions due to omicron

73% of new covid cases in the US are already due to the omicron variant

Biden’s plan has 3 main axes: increasing federal support for hospitals, expanding Americans’ access to free trials, and expanding the number of Covid-19 vaccination centers.

The American president will address the nation on Tuesday on the measures, which include sending equipment to hospitals, including protective clothing and respirators, and expanding vaccination and testing facilities.

The 500 million quick tests will be sent free to the homes of Americans who request them, via a website, starting in January.

2 of 2 People wait in line for a Covid test in Times Square, New York, on Sunday (19) — Photo: Andrew Kelly/Reuters People wait in line to test Covid in Times Square, New York, on Sunday (19) — Photo: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Biden has faced difficulties (and criticism) in fighting the pandemic in the US, a country where vaccination and the use of masks have become the target of political disputes and orders from the federal government are contested and end up in long legal battles.

The White House says that, thanks to measures already taken since Biden took office in January, 73 percent of American adults are already fully immunized and the country is applying an average of 1 million booster shots a day.

But the number of cases and deaths from Covid-19 remain at high levels in the country (and have risen again).

The US has registered an average of 140,000 new infections and 1,200 new deaths per day, expressive increases of 62% and 29% since December 1st, when the first case of omicron was registered in the country.

Due to the high number of cases, the NHL (ice hockey league) stopped the season and suspended all games for at least a week.

The US also remains the most affected country in the world, with more than 51 million infected and 807,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.