Biden government suffers from political paralysis and Covid-19 advance – News

US President Joe Biden returned to Washington this Monday (20) without much to smile about, as hopes of an agreement on the trillion-dollar plan to prepare the United States for the challenges of the 21st century fade away, in a year-end that is also being marked by the increase in Covid cases in the country.

Back at the White House after a family weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, the US president, wearing a black mask, walked to the Oval Office without a word, not even a glance, at the journalists waiting for him to step down from the helicopter. For now, your schedule does not provide for any public attendance.

His plan, “Build Back Better”, which calls for $1.75 trillion (about R$10 trillion) in social reforms and to favor the United States in confronting change climate and competition with China, suffered a potentially fatal blow after Democratic senator Joe Manchin, crucial to the upper house’s approval, decided to vote against.

The 79-year-old president has so far limited himself to publishing a tweet, in which he says he is “more determined than ever” to defend this project that intends, among other things, to significantly reduce the cost of insulin.

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer tried to boost morale on Monday by promising in a statement to “vote a revised version” of the plan, already “approved by the House of Representatives.”

“We will keep voting until we have something,” he said.

However, what will be left of President Biden’s most important legislative initiative without Manchin’s support?

“Absolutely unforgivable”

After announcing his dissenting vote on Sunday on Fox News, former President Donald Trump’s favorite conservative channel, the West Virginia legislator repeated Monday in an interview with West Virginia Metro News radio that he would not vote for these “very, very reforms ambitious”.

The BBB aims to reduce the cost of day care centers and medicines, improve the purchasing power of families and encourage the purchase of electric vehicles.

This centrist, who made his fortune with fossil fuels, fears an inflationary effect and believes that aid should be more focused.

Without it, Democrats don’t have the majority needed to pass the plan in the Senate. Furthermore, there is no way to count — as Biden did recently to pass his gigantic infrastructure spending plan — on opposition support, as Republicans believe “Build Back Better” would put the United States on the path to success. “socialism”, a controversial concept in the country.

The White House expressed its frustration on Sunday with an absolutely unprecedented virulence statement from its spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, criticizing “the sudden and inexplicable change” and a “violation” of Manchin’s commitments.

“It’s not the president, it’s his collaborators” who have done “absolutely unforgivable things,” the senator said enigmatically on Monday, after abruptly ending discussions.

The blow to Biden, whose popularity index is already very low, is quite serious: not only are his reforms in jeopardy, but not much of his political credit remains, with a year to go before the midterm legislative elections, the result of which could be a disaster for Democrats.

The president, a former senator who prides himself on having mastered the parliamentary game like no other, has taken up the matter personally, speaking directly with Manchin on many occasions, much to the chagrin of his party’s progressives, who feel cheated.

“It’s time to take off your gloves and govern”, tweeted this Monday (20) Democratic congressman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, one of the best known faces of the progressive wing of the party.

Message about Ômicron

Powerless before the senator from a small rural state of 1.7 million inhabitants, Biden also seems to be facing a new wave of Covid in the country, which has accumulated more deaths since the pandemic began two years ago, with more than 800,000 deaths so far.

Across the country, lines are growing in front of diagnostic centers, while sports competitions and shows are being cancelled.

This represents a disaster for Biden, who, after the chaos experienced during Trump’s term, was elected on the promise of ending the pandemic and protecting the Americans.

How is it possible to keep such a promise in a country that is deeply divided and where federal power is limited and any measure, whether the use of a mask or mandatory vaccination, generates so much controversy and lawsuits?

Biden plans to address the nation on Tuesday about the Ômicron variant. His top adviser on the health crisis, Anthony Fauci, on Sunday announced the keynote: “We are going to have difficult weeks or months as we approach winter” in the northern hemisphere.