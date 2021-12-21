Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari exchange kisses during the party, and the web jokes: “He wants to hitch the ‘Power Couple'”; watch

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

While some couples came to an end after “The Farm 13“, others are forming… Yes, folks, one of the predictions made by Solange Gomes at the beginning of the reality show seems to be coming true! In the early hours of Monday (20), Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari were seen in an atmosphere of romance during Natal da Vila — a party promoted by Carlinhos Maia in Alagoas.

As soon as he got out of confinement, Bil even said, during the participation in “Hora do Faro”, that he would stay with Erika Schneider. The blonde, however, is committed and the capixaba’s line soon moved! During the party, Araújo exchanged several kisses with Ferrari and the two made people talk on social media! Check out the videos:

The Alagoas and the model had already shown affection for each other during the confinement. Rico Melquiades even put his friends against the wall several times, even asking if they were “making out” hidden from the other participants.

After the kiss finally happened, the names of Bil and Marina ended up in Trending Topics on Twitter and many people started to “shipp” the new couple. “I love them so much… You can continue with the pampering, okay, Bil and Marina?!”, warned an Internet user. “I thought Bil and Marina were very cute together”, wrote another. “Last, Bil and Marina are very cute together”, declared a third person. Check out more reactions:

Fans seem to have enjoyed seeing the lovebirds together, but Lary Bottino, not so much… The ex-peon, who even invested in Bil during his stay at the “Farm”, would have unfollowed the two colleagues in confinement. Check out:

