Bitcoin drops below $46,000 and “death cross” is back

Bitcoin’s daily price closed below the 200-period moving average for the first time this December. Around Christmas and the end of the year, many tech fans follow that 2021 was without a doubt one of the best years in the history of digital currency.

In addition to going through a strong upward movement in the market, Bitcoin registered another important update on its network, which puts fundamentals on the upside.

Thus, it would be natural for the Bitcoin price to reverberate to the movement and end the year 2021 on a high. Even so, the rally is not likely to be what many expected in the market.

Bitcoin price closes below the 200-period daily average, what does that mean?

Ignoring Bitcoin fundamentals, traders who trade solely from the perspective of technical analysis have an important move to pay attention to.

This is because, last Sunday (19), Bitcoin closed for the first time on the chart with a daily period below the 200-period moving average. For those who follow this average considered long-term, you know that this reflects the behavior of Bitcoin in 40 weeks, thus indicating a long-term trend.

Another important reading to make about the 200-period average is that it is an important long-term support, which has now been lost. Thus, it is clear that 2021 may close with the price in a downtrend, a fact that will still depend on a market assessment in the next 10 trading days.

Either way, it lights up a warning for those who believed in the $100,000 Bitcoin this year, a fact that seems increasingly distant. Despite this, with the 50-period average still far away, Bitcoin is still far from a new “Cross of Death” on the market.

Bitcoin Quote: Extreme fear remains in the market

With the market low, Bitcoin starts the week this Monday (20) quoted at US$ 45,960.00, with a drop of 2% in the last 24 hours. In the Brazilian Cripto Market, the digital currency costs R$ 262,549.37, also with a drop of 2% on the last day.

According to the indicator Fear And Greed (Fear and Greed) of Bitcoin, the market wakes up with extreme fear, hitting 25 points on a scale of 0 to 100. With this level of fear, investors show that they are not confident in the short term, but it may also show an interesting moment for to make contributions to the market for those who believe in the long term.

The new week before Christmas is expected to show new elements for traders, who are now closely watching the possible downtrend in the market’s biggest digital currency, which could push all altcoins down with their move, if confirmed.

In the last 24 hours, for example, Shiba Inu has already lost 5.95% of its value, just as Ethereum has dropped 2.45%.

Finally, it is worth remembering that despite the possible downward trend, Bitcoin appreciates 58.41% against the Dollar in the year, gaining 73.80% against the Brazilian Real in 2021 consolidated, that is, the short-term decline is not it has gone nowhere near canceling out the market’s long-term gains, making this an important period in market price discovery.