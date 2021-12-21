Bohemia Interactive presents Enfusion, its engine for the next generation

Is a Weapon 4 coming?

the games of Bohemia Interactive, like Weapon and DayZ, focus on graphic fidelity in large open maps with simulation realism. The developer is preparing to bring this realism to the new generation with your new graphics engine called Enfusion. Bohemia Interactive said that “any potential new Weapon” will be made on this engine.

“Games created with Enfusion will run much better than before. We want your 16-core Master Race PC to sweat, but we also want to ensure that everyone can enjoy your content across multiple builds and console generations,” said Bohemia Interactive. The developer explains that games made on the Enfusion engine do not need to be “ported”, as it is possible to develop separately for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Bohemian Interactive created Enfusion to be easy to use. It will allow assets to be created outside the engine, like in Blender, for example, and then exported to the library inside the graphics engine. “Arma and DayZ are complex sandbox games that allow you to create your own fun. Games created with Enfusion can offer the same degree of complexity, but with a much better user experience,” the page describes.



The focus of the new graphics engine is not simply to bring something real with the latest technology, but to bring “believable worlds”. “Rather than bringing state-of-the-art graphics technology, our focus is on making environments more believable. This includes everything from appropriate lighting between day and night cycles to grass and trees moving in the wind or simulating stars lighting up the dark sky “, says the developer.

Bohemian Interactive currently has seven job openings open related to its new graphics engine Enfusion. The positions are for different levels of programming for engine development. The studio makes it clear that Enfusion is still in development. Although the images show convincing graphics, in some of them it is possible to see clouds with artifacts, which may indicate that they are still working on the set as a whole.

Via: PC Gamer Source: Bohemian Interactive