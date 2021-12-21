Boss didn’t pay the second installment of the 13th? Know what to do – News

The deadline for the payment of the second installment of the 13th salary the 51 million workers in the formal market ended this Monday (20). For those who did not receive the extra remuneration, the recommendation is to go after the rights, as the act constitutes an infringement of Law 4,090/62.

As there is a legal provision for payment, what is recommended at first is to seek out the company’s human resources area, to understand what happened and seek an amicable solution.

If the solution is not possible, the professional can file a labor lawsuit with the Ministry of Labor against the company, being represented by their lawyer or union of the category.

For Richard Domingos, executive director of Confirp Contabilidade, the non-payment of the Christmas bonus can result in heavy fines for the company in the case of being fined by a labor inspector. “To give you an idea, the value is BRL 170.25 per employee, and this [valor] is doubled in case of recurrence,” he explains.

This year, the average amount that will be received by professionals after the payment of two installments of the 13th salary is R$ 2,539, according to estimates presented by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

According to forecasts, the payment of extra remuneration should inject BRL 232.6 billion into the national economy by the end of this year. The amount represents approximately 2.7% of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

In all, 83 million were able to receive the extra remuneration, including retirees and pensioners, who had been paid in advance. The number is 3.75% higher than last year, when 80 million workers were entitled to additional remuneration.

Of the amount paid as a Christmas bonus, R$ 155.6 billion (66.9% of the total) were allocated to formal employees, including domestic workers. Another 33.1% of the nearly R$ 233 billion, that is, around R$ 77 billion, was earmarked for retirees and pensioners.