Botafogo forwards Nilton Santos concession renewal until 2051

Credit: Photo: Vitor Silva/SSPress/Botafogo.

Botafogo will control Nilton Santos for a longer time. The club forwarded with the Rio de Janeiro City Hall the renewal of the stadium concession until 2051. The information is from GE and journalist Lauro Jardim, in O Globo,

The renewal extends for another 20 years the concession of use and administration of the stadium for Fogão, whose contract was ending in 2031. The new contract, which was agreed upon after weeks of talks between the City Hall and the club, was made so that Glorious could start exploring projects using the stadium in the long term.

One of the plans is to form a partnership for the administration of the stadium with companies. WTorre, Palmeiras’ partner at Allianz Parque, has already started talks with Glorioso in order to be able to carry out projects at the stadium, such as attracting concerts to the Botafogo field, as well as in partnership with Alviverde.

Another negotiation that Botafogo intends to carry out in the future is the sale of naming rights for the stadium. In the club’s view, the extension of Nilton Santos’ concession contract could help with the club’s plans to negotiate the name of the stadium for companies interested in exploring such a provision.

The various projects planned by Fogão will serve to make the stadium profitable for the club after a loss of R$ 7 million during the pandemic period. In the last rounds of Serie B, the team achieved some financial gain with the fans’ return, but intends to extend this with the renewal of the concession and find more alternatives to raise funds for the club.

A ceremony at Nilton Santos this Wednesday will sanction the permanence of the stadium with Botafogo.

