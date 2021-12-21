Botafogo renews Nilton Santos stadium concession until 2051 | firefight

After a few months of negotiations, Botafogo and the City of Rio reached an agreement to expand the concession of the Nilton Santos stadium until 2051. The information was initially provided by columnist Lauro Jardim, from O Globo, and confirmed by ge. A ceremony to confirm the renewal is scheduled for next Wednesday, 12:30 pm (GMT), at the stadium itself.
Recently, Botafogo renewed the concession until 2031. But, with the objective of carrying out long-term commercial projects at the stadium, the club returned to talks with City Hall to obtain a longer period in the administration of Nilton Santos.
>>> Botafogo reduces number of injuries during the season; Hugo, Jonathan and Ronald are 23 games away each <<<
Botafogo fans at Nilton Santos on the day of the access game, against Operário — Photo: André Durão/ge
>>> Botafogo is the champion with the biggest recovery in the history of Serie B by running points <<<
In 2020, during the pandemic, Nilton Santos lost R$7 million. In an interview with ge, in November, the vice president of Botafogo, Vinicius Assumpção, commented on plans to make the stadium more profitable through a partnership with a company.
Botafogo even started a deal with WTorre, the same company that manages Allianz Parque, the Palmeiras stadium. Among the objectives is to bring shows to Nilton Santos. The trend is that, with the expansion of the concession, the club will be able to carry out its projects.
>>> XP CEO praises the sale of Cruzeiro to Ronaldo Fenômeno, and says: “Botafogo will be next” <<<
Marco Antônio’s goals for Botafogo in Serie B 2021
>>> Botafogo signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club <<<
In a recent interview with the program “Grande Círculo”, the CEO of Botafogo, Jorge Braga, said that the renovation can help in the search for “naming rights“. According to him, companies are looking for a concession period long enough to get a return on the brand, as it is usually a long-term investment.
The ge Botafogo podcast is available on the following platforms:
- Spotify – Listen here!
- Google Podcasts – Listen here!
- Apple Podcasts – Listen here!
- Pocket Casts – Listen here!
- ▶️ Click and press play ▶️
— Photo: Disclosure