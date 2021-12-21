Thamirys Andrade – 5:08 pm | updated on 12/20/2021 18:12



Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez Photo: Playback / Youtube / SecondsOut

Boxer Miriam Gutiérrez was left with a disfigured face after taking 236 punches from her opponent, Amanda Serrano, on last weekend’s card. Although defeated, the combatant published a photo smiling with swollen features beside her opponent, weaving praises to her.

– Proud to fight a great boxer. Respect and passion for the same sport. Fighting with the best, we advance – wrote Miriam on her social networks.

Miriam Gutierrez Post Photo: Playback / Instagram

Amanda got the better of a unanimous decision in the 10-round bout in Tampa, USA. The Puerto Rican boxer is world featherweight champion. After the fight, she also praised the Spanish opponent in her profile.

– I hope you enjoyed it. I liked it! My opponent, Miriam Gutiérrez, was a strong big mother. Nothing but love and respect for her.

Amanda also highlighted the strength of her opponent.

– I want to thank my dance partner, Miriam Gutiérrez. She didn’t come to lie down. I don’t care who’s in front of me; I will not play. She just told me she weighed 72 pounds today. Thank God I worked with my little girl, Nisa Rodriguez, who was about 74 kilos. God is great. I’m blessed!

The two boxers fought on the same card as Tyron Woodley II and Jake Paul, a 24-year-old youtuber who emerged victorious from the duel.

