Braz and Spindel meet with manager of coach Rui Vitória, one of Flamengo’s targets

THE Flamengo continues in the search for a coach for 2022, and the ball at the time was Rui Vitória. This Monday, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, football VP and director of Flamengo’s portfolio, met with the coach’s manager, Afzal Sualehe. The information was first published by Pedro Sepúlveda, from the SIC channel, from Portugal.

The 51-year-old coach was even fired from Spartak Moscow-RUS, more specifically on Wednesday of last week. In the team in the Russian capital, the Portuguese had four names on his coaching staff throughout the passage that lasted seven months – there were nine wins, six draws and 11 defeats.

It is also worth remembering that Rui Vitória was known for having detonated Gabigol’s nickname when both were at Benfica. On the occasion, the coach said that the attacker’s nickname is “star thing”.

– The first thing I would like to say is that it is not Gabigol, it is Gabriel. This (nickname) Gabigol is an artist thing, and I don’t like to call my players that. It’s Gabriel – said Rui Vitória, in September 2017, when the Brazilian was loaned by Inter to Encarnados.