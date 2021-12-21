Braz says he’s going to talk to Jesus, dismisses indecency and sends a message to the former president of Benfica

Marcos Braz is in Portugal and is looking to set up a new coach to take over Flamengo in 2022

THE Flamengo follows the search for a trainer. Marcos Braz, soccer vice, and Bruno Spindel, football director, are evaluating names and are in Portugal to close with a new coach.

In an interview with CMTV, Braz revealed that he will meet with Jorge Jesus, wish of red-black and the fans. In addition, even the former president of the Benfica, Luis Filipe Vieira, who came to Brazil in 2020 to convince the mister to return to the Light.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“I’ll probably have breakfast with Jorge Jesus until I leave, as I always have. Jorge has important games here and he’s focused, but Jorge is in the right mindset that he has a contract with Benfica until May next year, but it’s not a problem either, because when the president of Benfica went there after Jesus, he also had a contract with us,” he began by affirming.

“I wouldn’t be committing any indecency because when he went there [Luís Filipe Vieira] he also had a contract. It’s not a counterattack, I have affection for Benfica fans”, he added.

In addition to Jorge Jesus, Flamengo has other Portuguese coaches on the agenda. Among the most highly rated names are Carlos Carvalhal, of Braga, Paulo Sousa, from the Polish national team, Paulo Fonseca, currently without a club, and Rui Vitória, ex-Spartak Moscow.