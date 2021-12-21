Brazil registers 67 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours; systems remain in trouble after hacker attack | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (20) 67 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 617,905 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 132. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -30% and points out the trend of fall.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 on Monday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

two states had no records of deaths this Monday: AM and CE

After a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website, in the application and on the ConnectSUS page – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – in the early morning of December 10, different states started reporting problems in collecting case data and deaths from ministry systems. this monday, the AC, GO, RR, MS and TO secretariats did not report new data.

And the 11th day in a row with problems pointed out by different states in capturing data on cases and deaths since the attack.

On December 12, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization, set for Tuesday (14) by the minister, was not fulfilled.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (14): 151

Wednesday (15): 150

Thursday (16): 145

Friday (17): 131

Saturday (18): 132

Sunday (19): 128

Monday (20): 132

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,213,696 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 2,568 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 3,497 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -61% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

On the rise (4 states and the DF): PR, DF, MT, RO and RN

PR, DF, MT, RO and RN In stability (5 states): AM, AP, PA, CE and PE

AM, AP, PA, CE and PE Falling (12 states): RS, SC, ES, MG, RJ, SP, AL, BA, MA, PB, PI and SE

RS, SC, ES, MG, RJ, SP, AL, BA, MA, PB, PI and SE Not disclosed (5 states): MS, TO, GO, RR and AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the press release consortium released at 20:00 on Monday show that 141,619,683 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines and, thus, are fully immunized. This number represents 66.39% of the population. Thirteen states did not release vaccination data, 11 days after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health.

The booster dose was applied to 23,170,276 people, representing 10.86% of the population.

A total of 160,498,120 people, representing 75.24% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 325,288,079 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -23%

MG: -40%

RJ: -53%

SP: -38%

DF: +100%

GO: Not updated this Monday

MS: Not updated this Monday

MT: +100%

AC: Not updated this Monday

AM: 0%

AP: 0%

PA: +12%

RO: +83%

RR: Not updated this Monday

TO: Not updated this Monday

AL: -22%

BA: -22%

EC: -13%

MA: -43%

PB: -21%

PE: +2%

PI: -17%

RN: +62%

SE: -20%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

