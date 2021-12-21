Brazilian travels to the Netherlands to spend the end of the year with family and ends up surprised with a lockdown | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

After almost two years without being able to travel abroad due to the pandemic, the lawyer Juliana Saraiva, 40, was finally able to get on a plane again and disembark in Amsterdam, where she will spend the holiday season with her family. . However, Covid-19 got back in the way of her plans on Sunday (19), when the Netherlands decreed a new lockdown during Christmas and New Year to try to contain the advance of the omicron variant.

Juliana lives in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, and intends to stay in Europe until January 5th. The trip began in London, England, last week, and after spending the holidays with her family, who have lived in Holland for three years, the lawyer still intends to go to Germany.

Countries and cities in Europe announce restrictive measures against omicron

Brazilians living in Germany report concern about the 4th wave

According to her, official data indicate that the number of new infections has been growing a lot in the Netherlands. Therefore, the dreaded fifth wave of Covid-19 by the micron is already considered a reality in the country.

“To avoid a health crisis, the country is being a pioneer in Europe in radically restricting the functioning of non-essential commerce. Everything here is very fast and efficient”, he explains.

2 of 4 Juliana Saraiva plans to stay in Europe until January 5th — Photo: Personal archive Juliana Saraiva plans to stay in Europe until January 5th — Photo: Personal archive

When Juliana arrived in Amsterdam a few days ago, the restrictions were lighter: commerce, food and tourist attractions, for example, were allowed to operate until 5:00 pm, but some establishments required PCR testing to allow entry.

On Saturday (18), the lawyer managed to take a boat trip through the canal and watch the Light Festival, on its last day of operation. On the same night, according to Sorocaba, there was an official statement by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the lockdown, which took effect on Sunday.

According to the head of epidemic management of the Dutch government, Jaap van Dissel, the forecast is that the omicron surpasses the delta variant and becomes dominant in the Netherlands by the end of the year.

After the announcement, it was determined that shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theaters are not essential and therefore cannot function until January 14th, while schools must keep their doors closed until at least January 9th.

Other than that, the number of guests that people can receive in their homes has been reduced from four to two, except on Christmas Day, December 25th.

“Currently, all non-essential stores are closed. However, there were no restrictions on movement, we can go to the supermarket, pharmacy, go to parks and places open to the public. Here it is not mandatory to wear masks in public places. This is the side. good,” he continues.

3 of 4 Holland decreed lockdown during Christmas and New Year to contain omicron variant — Photo: AP Photo/Peter Dejon Netherlands decreed lockdown during Christmas and New Year to contain omicron variant — Photo: AP Photo/Peter Dejon

For Juliana, the feeling of being confined in a different country during a holiday trip, without being able to see the sights, is like a ‘bucket of cold water’.

“It’s quite frustrating. So we’re looking for alternative outdoor tours, but Amsterdam is a beautiful city and contemplation reduces the frustration as well as the joy of being with the family.”

“We also chose to travel to Germany. We will stay a few days in a ski resort three hours from Amsterdam. Neighboring countries have not implemented measures as severe as the Netherlands, but the domino effect is certain”, he says.

At the moment, there is nothing to prevent the entry and departure of visitors from the Netherlands to Germany, which would not interfere with the third part of the trip. In addition, when she leaves Europe, the lawyer intends to take a Covid-19 test on her own, in addition to being quarantined once she arrives in Brazil. “I think we need this awareness,” he says.

New full lockdown takes effect in Holland to contain advance of the omicron variant

In July 2020, Juliana and her father, who was 81 at the time, contracted the coronavirus. She had only mild symptoms (fever, extreme tiredness, severe body aches, and loss of smell and taste) and did not need hospitalization, but he did not resist the illness.

The lawyer has already received the first two doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca in Brazil and tried to take the booster before traveling to Europe, but the deadline of four months has not yet been reached.

“The fear of contracting the omicron variant exists, but now I’m calmer, because, in addition to having already been contaminated, I took the two doses of vaccine. In addition, we followed with all the necessary precautions: using a mask in closed places and avoiding agglomerations “, complete.

4 of 4 Lawyer from Sorocaba (SP) spends New Year’s Eve parties in Europe — Photo: Personal archive Lawyer from Sorocaba (SP) spends New Year’s Eve parties in Europe — Photo: Personal archive