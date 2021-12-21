Brazilians consider Lula the best president in history, Bolsonaro the worst

posted on 12/20/2021 2:47 PM



(credit: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP and EVARISTO SA / AFP)

Brazilians consider former president Lula (PT) as the best president the country has ever had and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), as the worst. This was the result found by a survey carried out by Datafolha and published this Sunday night (12/19) by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

The two are expected to face each other in presidential elections next year. The latest vote intention poll carried out by Datafolha pointed out that, if the elections were held today, Lula would win in all possible scenarios in the second round. The advantage over Bolsonaro is almost 30 percentage points.

Asked who would be the best president in the history of Brazil, 51% said the PT, who governed the country between 2002 and 2010. Only 11% of those interviewed named Bolsonaro as the best, less than the current government approval, which is in 22%.

Then comes former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), who governed the country between 1995 and 2002, with a preference for 7% of those interviewed.

As the worst president, 48% named Bolsonaro; another 18% indicated Lula’s name as the worst. Afterwards, the interviewees pointed out the name of the current senator Fernando Collor de Mello, who was impeached in 1992.