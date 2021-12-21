British court condemns Dubai sovereign to pay R$4.1 billion to ex-wife and children | World

The emir of Dubai, Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, was sentenced on Tuesday (21) by the British court to pay his ex-wife and children 550 million pounds (US$ 725 million or more than R$ 4, 1 billion).

It is the largest divorce award ever awarded by an English court in history. Dubai is 1 of the 7 emirates of the UAE.

Judge Philip Moor ordered the 72-year-old ruler to pay £251.5 million ($340 million) to 47-year-old Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein of Jordan and £290 million ($385 million) for to support their children, 14-year-old Al Jalila and 9-year-old Zayed.

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, wife of Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, arrives at court in London this Wednesday (31) — Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters

Princess Haya was the sixth and youngest wife of the emir of Dubai and is the mother of 2 of Al-Maktoum’s 23 children.

Daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, Haya is the half-sister of King Abdullah II, who now governs the country.

Born in Jordan, she was educated in the UK and studied at the Bryanston School in Dorset and philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University.

Haya competed in the 2000 Olympics, in Sydney (Australia), in the equestrian events, and married the emir in 2004. At the time, she was a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum in photo June 22, 2019 — Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

The British justice had already condemned the emir of Dubai in March 2020, for the kidnapping of two daughters and threats to his ex-wife (see the video below).

At the time, the court concluded that Al-Maktoum ordered the kidnapping of his daughters and carried out a campaign of intimidation against Princess Haya.

Under the decision, the emir used his influence to bring reports against the princess and ordered security guards from inside a helicopter to threaten to drop her into the desert.

At the time, Al-Maktoum claimed that the British justice was partial and the matter was a family matter.

