British Supreme Court rules Guaido as President of Venezuela | Venezuela

The British Supreme Court decided this week to accept the appeal of Venezuela’s opposition politician Juan Guaidó in the process over the control of almost 1.6 billion euros of gold (31 tons) that Venezuela has stored in the Bank of England.

The wrestling match over control of gold is centered on whether or not the British government recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s head of state. Both the government of Nicolás Maduro and Guaidó appointed boards of directors for Banco de Venezuela, and the two issued different instructions regarding gold reserves and a similar amount at Deutsche Bank.

The court claims that the decision of the English Court of Appeal to overturn a previous Supreme Court decision was “wrong”, given that the recognition of Guaidó as interim President of Venezuela is “clear and unequivocal”.

In a press release, the Supreme states that the British courts are obliged to accept that the British Government does not recognize Maduro as President of Venezuela “for any purpose”.

However, the court says that it is necessary to know whether the decisions of the Supreme Court of Venezuela regarding the transitional status of Guaidó are null and void and asked the English Commercial Court to rule on the matter.

Maduro’s Central Bank of Venezuela sued the Bank of England in May 2020 to regain control of the gold it says it plans to sell to fund Venezuela’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and invest in a healthcare system battered by years of economic crisis.

The Bank of England has been refusing access to gold since the British government in early 2019 joined dozens of nations in supporting Guaidó on the grounds that Maduro’s victory in the previous year’s election had been fraudulent. The Venezuelan opposition guarantees that the Maduro government, penniless, wants access to gold in order to pay its international allies, something that the Venezuelan president’s lawyers deny.

Sarosh Zaiwalla, a London lawyer at Zaiwalla & Co, who represents the board of directors of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) appointed by Maduro, said on Monday: “Our client is looking forward to the continuation of this case in order to demonstrate that the BCV board of directors in Caracas is the only validly appointed authority to handle Venezuela’s assets abroad in the interest of the Venezuelan population”.

In a statement, Guaidó welcomed the court’s decision and stated that he and his appointees “remain dedicated to the constitutional duty to protect the Republic’s resources for future generations.”

