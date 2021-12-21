Budget: Atlético’s investment in football for 2022 exceeds R$ 230 million – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético With the help of patrons, Galo got an important breath in the box and the reflex was seen in camp.

Atlético’s Deliberative Council will have an important meeting this Tuesday (21). The ordinary meeting scheduled for 6 pm, in the first call for 23 of the councilors, or at 7 pm, in a second call with any choir, is intended to assess the club’s budget for the next season.

]Itatiaia had access to the document sent to the councilors and one of the highlights is the investment in football in 2022.

If in 2021 the plan was BRL 171 million, in the coming year it jumps to BRL 231 million. In relation to collection (revenues), the leap is also quite considerable: from R$ 400 million to just over R$ 800 million (net value).

State champion of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil, Atlético surpassed plans for the year that is ending and opens new horizons for what is to come. To give you an idea, with the awards alone, the club approached R$ 150 million; added to the receipts at the box office, the amount exceeded R$ 180 million.