Budget Rapporteur predicts fund of R$ 4.7 billion and increase to police officers

The general rapporteur of the Budget, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), presented this Tuesday (12/21) a vote complement to his report to the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO). With that, the session destined to vote on the 2022 Budget, scheduled to start at 10 am, in the collegiate, was opened by the president of the CMO, senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES), and then closed so that the leaders of the Congress can join meet to discuss the changes.

The vote complement provides for a reduction in resources destined to the Electoral Fund to recompose expenses in the education area, in addition to guaranteeing the readjustment for federal police officers in the next year, among other measures.

The new report is expected to generate an amount of R$4.7 billion for the electoral campaign financing fund. Before, the estimated amount was R$ 5.1 billion. The idea is for this difference to be reallocated to spending on education.

When opening the session, the senator said that the effort to allocate resources for education and for servers was prioritized. “There was no such thing as what we can do. We prioritized”, highlighted the parliamentarian.

It is expected that the analysis of the 2022 budget piece report will begin soon after the CMO meeting.

After this stage, the report will have to be voted on in a joint session of the National Congress, scheduled for the afternoon.

The so-called fundão and the resources for Education are the points of greatest divergence. A group of parliamentarians wants to reduce the amount of the electoral fund, which went from R$ 2.1 billion, provided for in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), to R$ 5.1 billion.