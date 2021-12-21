Budget: value of electoral fund creates impasse, and leaders meet to discuss readjustment | Politics

Party leaders met this Tuesday morning (21) to try to close the agreements that allow for the vote, in a congressional session scheduled for the afternoon, on the 2022 Budget.

One of the main points of divergence between lawmakers is the amount that the budget piece will allocate to the Special Fund for Campaign Financing, known in Congress as “fundão”.

The fund is intended to finance electoral campaigns with public money.

Last week, Congress overturned a veto by President Jair Bolsonaro on an excerpt of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) that allowed them to be earmarked up to R$ 5.7 billion to the “fundão” next year. This amount is equivalent to almost triple the approximately R$ 2 billion transferred in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

The General Rapporteur for the Budget, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), proposed that R$ 5.1 billion be allocated to the electoral fund.

A part of Congress wants to reduce this amount even further. But another wants the R$ 5.7 billion allowed by the LDO to be transferred to campaigns next year. With the impasse, the vote on the Budget, scheduled for Monday (20), was postponed.

The BRL 5.1 billion fund was questioned by lawmakers and representatives of categories. There are requests for resets at the Ministry of Education and for Federal Police employees and community health agents.

According to Hugo Legal, there is room for a drop in the value of the electoral fund. This Tuesday, the rapporteur informed that the value could be reduced to R$ 4.7 billion and that this adjustment would have the objective of restoring values ​​for the areas of Health and Education.

Even if this reduction is confirmed, the fund to finance campaigns will have more than double the amount proposed by the government (R$ 2.1 billion).

According to senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), the party’s main representative on the Mixed Budget Commission, the electoral fund has to be “thrifty, restrained”. He did not mention, however, which value he considers adequate.

“And, for this reason, our position at the MDB is to put the minimum amount possible, necessary, to finance the campaigns”, he declared, in a video posted on the internet.

The readjustment for federal police and community agents is also being discussed. In the case of police officers, the opinion of the rapporteur, released on Monday, did not indicate resources for the salary increase.

This Tuesday, however, negotiations advanced and, according to interlocutors of the National Congress, BRL 1.7 billion may be made available for this purpose.

The value, if confirmed, will be below that proposed by the economic area last week (BRL 2.8 billion), based on a request made by President Jair Bolsonaro.