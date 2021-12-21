Businessman confirms Jandrei’s agreement with São Paulo; goalkeeper will terminate with Santos

Jandrei goalkeeper will terminate his contract with Santos to agree a two-year bond with São Paulo, as confirmed by his manager to the newspaper the tribune

The goalkeeper Jandrei, currently in the saints, got right with the rival São Paulo. the 28 year old goalkeeper terminate his contract with the fish for defend the Tricolor Paulista.

The confirmation of the deal was given by the player’s manager, Carlos Escuro, to the the tribune. Jandrei will have a two-year contract with São Paulo and will be a competition for Tiago Volpi.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“We have signed a two-year contract with São Paulo. Jandrei is now transferring in January,” the agent told the newspaper.

Jandrei’s contract with Santos was valid until May 31, at the end of the Paulista championship. The 28-year-old goalkeeper will leave Peixe having played just one game, against the sport, fur Brazilian championship.

João Paulo’s good year made it difficult for Jandrei to assume the starting position at Alvinegro Praiano.

The athlete was revealed in the International and add tickets for New Hamburg, Atlético Tubarão and Chapecoense. Jandrei transferred to the Genoa in 2018 and defended the Athletic-PR in 2020 before settling on Santos this year.