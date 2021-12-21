Caetano Veloso reminds meme “How dumb you are, man”, originated in Vox Populi

Singer and composer Caetano Veloso returned to Roda Viva after 25 years of his first and only participation.

But it was on another TV Cultura show that Caetano went viral (and still goes viral today) with the meme “How stupid you are, man”. The episode took place in 1978, on the old program Vox Populi. At the time, the singer had a falling out with journalist Geraldo Mayrink.

The presenter Vera Magalhães recalled the situation and asked about the meeting with Gustavo Mayrink, Geraldo’s son.

The singer commented that he enjoyed this conversation, despite Gustavo being only three years old at the time of the program. According to the singer, the attitude was not entirely correct, although he considered himself with reason in the discussion.

“A famous artist has much more presence in people’s minds than a journalist. So, there is a certain arrogance in this disqualification of the journalist from the opportunity, even though he is right”, said Caetano.

See the full excerpt:

“There is a certain arrogance in this disqualification of the journalist, although I was right”, he says. @Caetano Veloso about the famous reply to Geraldo Mayrink, who originated the meme ‘You’re dumb, man’. The singer also commented on dialogue with @gumayrink, son of the journalist. #RodaViva pic.twitter.com/YziMRk8ewp — Roda Viva (@rodaviva) December 21, 2021

Read too: Caetano Veloso explains how he sees the future of masculinity and remembers the only female child he had

Watch the program in full:

“There is a certain arrogance in this disqualification of the journalist, although I was right”, he says. @Caetano Veloso about the famous reply to Geraldo Mayrink, who originated the meme ‘You’re dumb, man’. The singer also commented on dialogue with @gumayrink, son of the journalist. #RodaViva pic.twitter.com/YziMRk8ewp — Roda Viva (@rodaviva) December 21, 2021

Participating in the panel of interviewers were Adriana Couto, journalist and presenter of the Metrópolis program on TV Cultura and the Nova Manhã program on Rádio Nova Brasil FM; Mariliz Pereira Jorge, columnist for Folha de S.Paulo and columnist and presenter of Mynews; Maria Fortuna, Culture reporter for the newspaper O Globo; Luiz Antonio Simas, professor and writer; Leonardo Lichote, journalist; and Ademir Correa, content director at Rolling Stone Brasil.

Roda Viva airs every Monday at 10 pm, at TV Culture, at the broadcaster’s website, on the channel of YouTube, at the dailymotion, on the social networks twitter and Facebook.