Caetano Veloso talks about masculinity and recalls his presentations: “It seemed like Luísa Sonza”

Singer and composer Caetano Veloso was the guest of this week’s Roda Viva.

Asked by journalist Ademir Correa about gender issues, Caetano said that in the 1960s some changes were already taking place within this theme.

“For a person of my generation, this is all kind of redundant. In the 60s, everyone was questioning the self-definition of gender in gestures, clothing and hair. Men with long hair was once a movement that said that”, explained the singer.

He also told about his experience of breaking away from the definition of masculinity, inspired by the Rolling Stones.

“I was already doing this here (Brazil), at television festivals. In ‘It’s forbidden to prohibit’, I danced with my hips…I looked like Luísa Sonza, but she wasn’t blonde or pretty”, joked Caetano.

See the full excerpt:

“In ‘É Proibido Proibir’, I danced with my hip, it seemed like @luisasonza. But I wasn’t blonde or beautiful”, she jokes @Caetano Veloso in response to the notions of feminine and masculine. #RodaViva pic.twitter.com/07rmwaRqwK — Roda Viva (@rodaviva) December 21, 2021

Read too: Gilberto Gil sends a message to Caetano Veloso and asks: “In heaven, is there a place for the impure?”

Watch the program in full:

Participating in the panel of interviewers were Adriana Couto, journalist and presenter of the Metrópolis program on TV Cultura and the Nova Manhã program on Rádio Nova Brasil FM; Mariliz Pereira Jorge, columnist for Folha de S.Paulo and columnist and presenter of Mynews; Maria Fortuna, Culture reporter for the newspaper O Globo; Luiz Antonio Simas, professor and writer; Leonardo Lichote, journalist; and Ademir Correa, content director at Rolling Stone Brasil.