Café retreats more than 1000 pts in this 2nd in NY with financial and demand fears

Analysts continue to project a positive scenario for prices with the situation of the BR crop

Coffee futures closed the session this Monday (20) with significant losses on the New York and London stock exchanges. The day was marked by pressure from the financial sector, with oil and exchange rates, in addition to fears about demand.

The main maturity of Arabica coffee retreated 4.54%, or 1065 points, traded at $224.10 c/lb on the New York Stock Exchange. In the London terminal, the robust type lost 1.07%, being traded at US$ 2308 a ton.

After advancing strongly in recent days following the scenario of concerns about the new crop in Brazil, coffee began to feel pressure from a profit-taking movement and, mainly, financial this early this week.

Oil fell more than 3% this Monday amid fears with demand on account of the micron. The US and European countries have registered an increase in cases of the new variant, which increases the chances of isolation.

“Simply put, it’s not a case of if but when governments impose tougher restrictions,” said Stephen Brennock of brokerage PVM.

“…We’ve had recent news where the Netherlands is implementing new lockdowns, England is on alert and several states in the US are recording further increases in covid-19 cases,” Archer Consulting said.

In addition, the dollar was higher against the real at the end of this Monday’s work. A stronger foreign currency tends to encourage commodity exports, but weighs on foreign prices.

Despite the low, analysts continue to project a positive scenario for prices with the situation of the crop in Brazil.

“We remain positive for the coming months with the market seeking +280/+300 cents per pound. Could we be wrong? Of course! The market remains sovereign and any new world crisis could generate new waves of stress”, highlighted the Archer.

INTERN MARKET

Following the external scenario, the day was one of retreat for domestic coffee prices and low business volume.

Type 6 hard drink tap had the highest drop on the day in Guaxupé/MG (Cooxupé), with 1,430.00 per 60 kg bag.

The peeled cherry type fell 3.24% on the day in Campos Gerais/MG (Coopercam) and is worth R$ 1,493.00 a bag.

