Cameras capture the moment when a man on a motorcycle attacks a woman in the city of MG – Gerais

The man who was on a motorcycle approached the victim and squeezed her buttocks before running away (photo: Reproduction Social Networks) Security cameras captured the moment when a man on a motorcycle harasses a woman in Itana, a city in the Midwest of Minas, this Monday afternoon (21/12). The footage shows that right after a woman crosses Jos Beghini square, in Bairro Nogueirinha, the man squeezes the young woman’s buttocks. the aggressor turns the corner with his motorcycle and goes ‘quietly’ on Rua Rubens de Carvalho.

Attacks of the sort have been going on in Itana for some time. In late August and early September, two women had already been assaulted in the private parts by a man on a motorcycle. The reports are similar: the abuser approaches women on a silver motorcycle, beats them in the intimate region of the body and flees at high speed. At the time, it was not possible to identify the aggressor in action, as happened in the act of this Monday.

In September a man on a motorcycle, with the same characteristics, also attacked women in Itana (photo: Reproduction Social Networks)

Police Notice

Earlier this Tuesday morning (December 21), the PM issued a statement about the occurrence stating that it is looking for clues about the aggressor and asking for help from the population to elucidate the case. Check it out in full below:

sexual harassment According to the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was walking along Rua Otvio de Brito, Bairro Nogueirinha, Itana, at around 19:35h on 12/20/2021, when an individual, on a motorcycle, approached from behind, and with one of the hands squeezed her buttocks, then evaded. The victim was frightened and was unable to pass on more information. However, from security camera images, it was possible to verify that the motorcycle was gray or silver, the author is white and wore blue jeans, a black helmet and a triangular-shaped bag on his back. PMMG asks anyone who has information that can help to clarify this crime to report it through 190, the Unified Reporting Hotline (DDU 181) or directly at the nearest Police Unit.

The Civil Police was contacted for the report, but he has not yet expressed himself on the matter.