Cameras capture the moment when a man on a motorcycle attacks a woman in the city of MG – Gerais

Security cameras captured the moment when a man on a motorcycle harasses a woman in Itana, a city in the Midwest of Minas, this Monday afternoon (21/12). The footage shows that right after a woman crosses Jos Beghini square, in Bairro Nogueirinha, the man squeezes the young woman’s buttocks. the aggressor turns the corner with his motorcycle and goes ‘quietly’ on Rua Rubens de Carvalho.
The reports are similar: the abuser approaches women on a silver motorcycle, beats them in the intimate region of the body and flees at high speed.
At the time, it was not possible to identify the aggressor in action, as happened in the act of this Monday.
Police Notice
Earlier this Tuesday morning (December 21), the PM issued a statement about the occurrence stating that it is looking for clues about the aggressor and asking for help from the population to elucidate the case. Check it out in full below:
sexual harassment
The victim was frightened and was unable to pass on more information. However, from security camera images, it was possible to verify that the motorcycle was gray or silver, the author is white and wore blue jeans, a black helmet and a triangular-shaped bag on his back.
PMMG asks anyone who has information that can help to clarify this crime to report it through 190, the Unified Reporting Hotline (DDU 181) or directly at the nearest Police Unit.
The Civil Police was contacted for the report, but he has not yet expressed himself on the matter.