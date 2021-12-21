Camila Queiroz negotiates a return to Globo for the third season of ‘Secret Truths’ – Zoeira

Apparently, the actress Camila Queiroz may turn back The Globe, even after the broadcaster’s controversial departure. The information is from the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper The globe.

According to the publication, Camila is negotiating with TV Globo to join the cast of ‘Secret Truths 3’.

The direction, even, would not rule out the possibility of a comeback, but depending on which outcome will be selected for this second season.

Read too

“The actress’s advisors confirm the concrete possibility that this same column has disclosed about the participation of Camila Queiroz in the third season of Verdades Secretas, if the chosen ending is the first”, confirmed the actress’ team, which suddenly left the second season of the series of Walcyr Carrasco, after imposing conditions to complete the work.

Despite the possibility of Camila’s return to TV Globo, her manager, Ricardo Garcia, is still not welcome at the channel.

Garcia was accused of hamper negotiations to keep the artist in Verdades Secretas 2, until the end of the recordings.

Who is Camila Queiroz’s manager

Also known as Ricky, Ricardo Garcia he is a partner with Camila’s husband, Klebber Toledo, at the 13th Productions agency.

According to Notícias da TV, the actress’ agent is the grandson of Isaura Garcia, one of the most popular Brazilian MPB singers in the 20th century.

Rede Globo sources also informed the site that Camila Queiroz is the “only star” of Ricky’s casting, who lacked the ability to deal with the situation involving the actress on the network.

different endings

Last Friday (17), two different endings for ‘Secret Truths 2’ were made available on Globoplay. When the soap opera airs on television, in 2022, TV Globo will have to choose just one of them. If you are the first, the return of Camila Queiroz will be confirmed.