Camila Queiroz negotiates a return to Globo in ‘Secret Truths 3’, says columnist | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Instagram Camila Queiroz can return to Globo

Camila Queiroz can appear on Globo’s screens again. The actress’s return to the broadcaster in an eventual ‘Secret Truths 3’ was not ruled out by the broadcaster’s management and is a real possibility.

But according to Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, only the actress would return to the network. The actress’s manager, seen as responsible for the confusion that led to her leaving the production of ‘Secret Truths 2’, has closed doors at the company.

Camila left the recordings shortly before the end after imposing conditions to complete the work. In a note to the columnist, the actress says that there is a possibility of a return. “The actress’ adviser confirms the concrete possibility that this same column disclosed about Camila Queiroz’s participation in the third season of Secret Truths, if the chosen ending is the first. Furthermore, she claims that this was made possible exclusively due to the mediation of her manager between the actress and Globo”, says the note.

Globoplay released two finals for the second season on Friday (17). When the telenovela debuts on open TV, in 2023, one of them will be chosen by the network and will define the plot for the third season.