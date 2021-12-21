Camila Queiroz reveals what demands she made to continue in ‘Secret Truths’; watch

Actress claims to have asked for a ‘guarantee for the work’, which, for her, ‘evades the contract standards of any professional who seeks to have an organization for their development’

Reproduction/Instagram/@camilaqueiroz Rede Globo announced the departure of Camila Queiroz from the work on November 17



The actress Camila Queiroz spoke for the first time about the divergences with the Globo Network at the time of signing the contract extension to complete the recordings of “Secret Truths 2“. On November 17, the network informed the public that the actress was out of the soap opera’s cast. At the time, Globo claimed that Camila wanted to “determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands”. The artist then used a social network to reveal what her requirements would have been to continue in the role. According to the actress, she requested a “guarantee for the work”, because, if there was a third season of the series, she would need to give up other projects.

“I suggested a guarantee for the work, because dedicating myself one more season would mean, for me, having to give up other projects. It’s like when you’re going to lease a house, a car, you have to give a guarantee. Is this guarantee unusual? I don’t think so,” said Camila, who argued that these requirements “are nothing different from the contract standards of any professional who seeks to have an organization for their development.” The actress took the opportunity to also talk about the accusation that she would have determined the end of her character in “Secret Truths”.

“About the end of the series, I never wanted to define what would happen to the narrative. The only thing I wanted was to know what would be the direction of my character so that I, as an actress, could define the character construction, because I needed to know if I was building the character for its finalization or if I was prospecting the character. for the next season,” explained Camila. At another time, she claimed to have sent a message to Walcy Carrasco in which she said she would accept the character’s fate if that was the author’s wish. The artist also thanked the affection and support of fans and praised the work of her manager, who, according to her, was the most interested in ensuring the actress’ continuity in the work.