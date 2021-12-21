Camila Queiroz reveals what demands she made to Globo, and recalls a conversation with Walcyr Carrasco; watch

This Monday night (20), Camila Queiroz spoke once more about her troubled departure in the final stretch of recording “Verdades Secretas 2”, a production in which she was the protagonist. In a series of stories on Instagram, the actress clarified some points raised at the time of the controversy, and denied that she had made “unacceptable” contractual demands. She also revealed that she spoke with the author, Walcyr Carrasco, about the outcome of her character.

The artist began the speech by making clear her happiness with the conclusion of the project, which had its last episodes released by Globoplay last Friday (17th). “You know the importance that Truths [Secretas] for me, the importance of this character in my life. And I wanted to take this moment to clarify some things I hadn’t had the opportunity to do yet.“he stated.

“A lot has been said about unacceptable contractual requirements, but these supposed requirements that I made in no way stray from contract standards with artists or other professionals who seek to have an organization for their development. In this specific case, I suggested a guarantee for the work because dedicating myself to one more season would mean giving up other projects. Is this guarantee unusual? I think not“, she said, citing the likely third season of the production.

Afterwards, Camila denied that she wanted to change the ending of Angel, as stated by TV Globo at the time of her departure. “About the end of the series, I never wanted to define what would happen to the narrative. The only thing I wanted, at the time, was to know what would be the direction of my character so that I, as an actress, could define the construction of the character. I needed to know if I was building the character for its ending or if I was prospecting the character for the next season.“, explained Queiroz, who also has projects in progress at Netflix.

According to her, this matter was even taken to Walcyr Carrasco. “I would like to make it clear here, that at the time I sent a message to the author. I made it clear to him that if her fate were death, I would not object. As long as it was his decision“, said Angel’s interpreter.

“My life, as well as that of many other artists, is totally linked to a support network. In my case, the opportunities I had, plus the support of my family, friends and advisors was fundamental to all the results that my characters achieved“, continued.

Queiroz also praised the work of his manager, Ricardo Garcia. This statement came on the same day that columnist Patrícia Kogut revealed that the doors of TV Globo would be closed to the professional, despite the station’s interest in possibly bringing Camila back to the third phase of “Secret Truths”.

“I would like to reinforce the importance of Ricardo Garcia, who is my manager in all of this. Rick was one of the people who fought the most for my continuity in the project, he never spared efforts for the best progress of my career. All of his actions were in common agreement with me, he had my consent… Despite everything that happened, I am a person who seeks to ensure the best possible coexistence, whether in my professional or personal life, and I understand that we are not perfect“he mused.

“We are all susceptible to error, error is intrinsic to human beings, and it hurts. Yes, everything that happened affected me a lot. But the paths I followed were based on my conviction, my values, my life purpose. Being a woman, young, an artist… It’s not easy. Prejudice against women is the most historic that exists, and it is not defined in a single place, it is structural, it is in our society as a whole.“, he pointed out.

Finally, the actress revealed wanting to put a stone in this whole story. “I hope I clarified a few things here. And I hope that matter is closed. I don’t want to talk about it anymore, I don’t want to deal with it anymore. He arrives“, she concluded.

Remember Camila’s departure

On November 17, TV Globo surprised by announcing the departure of Camila from “Secret Truths 2”, who was still filming her final stretch. In a statement sent to the hugogloss.com, the network informed that the recordings of the plot, scheduled to end on November 10, had to be expanded by seven days.

It was from there that, according to Globo, the actress would have made some demands to sign the contract extension necessary for recording the final scenes. “Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work.“, pointed out the channel, which considered these and other demands, as “unacceptable“.

Finally, the Rio station decided to complete Walcyr Carrasco’s plot without the protagonist’s participation. “The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept“, promised TV Globo. Check out the full release:

“Impacted by the strict protocols adopted during the pandemic, the period for recording the work, scheduled to end on the 10th, had to be extended by seven days. To sign the extension of the contract necessary to record the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands.

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The telenovela will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is maintained”.

With the images already recorded by the actress, the production managed to edit the plot so that Camila appeared until the final episodes – which were separated into two different endings. On Monday (20), Patrícia Kogut revealed that there is a possibility that Queiroz may participate in an eventual third season, as long as negotiations take place directly with her, without the intermediation of her manager.