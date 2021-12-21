Canceled flights, debts and delayed wages: understand the Itapemirim crisis | Business

Ita Transportes Aéreos, of the Itapemirim Group, suspended all operations last Friday (17), leaving passengers ‘on hand’ on the eve of Christmas. In a statement, the company said that the suspension is temporary and is linked to an “internal restructuring” and the “need for operational adjustments”.

The group also informed that the decision does not affect the road transport service of Viação Itapemirim — a company that has been under judicial reorganization since 2016 and owes approximately R$ 253 million to creditors, in addition to R$ 2.2 billion in taxes.

But the airline also faces a series of problems: delays in salaries and employee benefits, debts with suppliers and flights canceled during the Christmas week.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Itapemirim group, Sidnei Piva, opened a billion-dollar company abroad in the financial sector in April this year, a month before the launch of the airline.

Judicial recovery of Viação Itapemirim

Viação Itapemirim filed a request for judicial recovery at the 13th Specialized Business Civil Court in Vitória in March 2016. According to the company, the decision was taken by the country’s financial and economic situation at the time.

A year earlier, in an attempt to continue the business, Viação Itapemirim sold around 40% of its vehicle fleet and transferred more than half of the lines in operation to Viação Kaissara.

In total, 68 of the 118 lines operated by the company were transferred to Kaissara. After this operation, Itapemirim continued operating in 50 stretches.

ITA airline cancels flights and affects 40,000 passengers

At that time, Itapemirim’s Director of Operations, Marcos Poltronieri, denied that the company was going bankrupt, but admitted that the volume of passengers had dropped.

After a high volume of layoffs, former employees even protested in front of the company for severance pay and other delayed employment benefits.

The Itapemirim group is currently facing a long process of judicial recovery. According to the trustee EXM Partners, the company owed around R$ 253 million to its creditors in September, in addition to R$2.2 billion in tax debts.

Even with the judicial recovery of Viação Itapemirim, the Itapemirim group launched its airline, Ita in May this year. In 2020, the company announced the hiring of around 600 professionals, including pilots, copilots, aircraft technicians and flight attendants .

Early on, the project ran into two major challenges: the crisis in the aviation sector, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the financial recovery of Viação Itapemirim — which has yet to happen. At the time, Viação Itapemirim was auctioning off properties and vehicles to pay the severance pay of the dismissed employees.

The group’s interest in entering the airline industry was old. In July 2017, Itapemirim had already announced the purchase of Passaredo. In September of the same year, however, the sale was canceled because the company had failed to comply with precedent conditions established in the contract.

Ministers Tarcísio Freitas and Marcos Pontes (left to right) and President Jair Bolsonaro live

In a live in October of last year, the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, told President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that Grupo Itapemirim had entered the air transport sector. In the same broadcast, the president opened a package with a miniature bus from Itapemirim.

Tarcísio mentioned in the live the “Voo Simples” program, launched by the government also in October 2020, as a package of measures to reduce costs in the aviation sector.

“Itapemirim was with us there, showing the investments it is going to make in road transport of passengers and in air transport, because they are now enabling the company to start operating in air transport”, explained the minister at the time.

The crisis at Ita It started six months after its launch, when the airline started to delay salaries and benefits of employees, FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo of Employee) and payments to suppliers. In addition, the team’s health plan has been suspended since early December, reported the National Aeronauts Union.

“About 20 crew members were spread across Brazil on work and were left without the company’s assistance to eat and even return home [com a suspensão da operação na sexta-feira (17)]. We made contact with other airlines so that they could give them a ride back,” said Henrique Hacklaender, director of the union.

According to the union leader, Ita has 340 crew members (only professionals who work inside the plane). A large part of them worked at Avianca Brasil, an airline that went extinct last year.

Notice from Itapemirim announcing suspension of operations

UK billionaire company

Sydney Piva company opening in the UK

Amidst the judicial reorganization of Viação Itapemirim and Ita’s launch plans, Sidnei Piva, owner of the Itapemirim group, opened on April 21 this year a company in the United Kingdom worth 780 million pounds — the equivalent of nearly R$ 6 billion.

According to a document obtained by the g1, SS Space Capital, as it is called, is a holding of financial services, investment funds and real estate funds.