Candidates seeking re-election in the pandemic are being punished at the ballot box, says Constantino

Commentators on the 3-in-1 program analyzed the political scenario for the 2022 presidential election, analyzing the effects of the economy’s performance in the election

JP News/3 in 1 Commentator analyzed the impact of the economic situation on the 2022 election



the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the poll of vote intention released this Monday, 20, by Ipespe Institute. The PT appears with 44% of voting intentions, leading the poll, being followed by the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which adds up to 24% of the intentions. The former judge and former minister Sergio Moro (We can), appears in third position, with 9% of intentions, while Ciro Gomes (PDT) comes right behind with 8%. Winner of PSDB previews, João Doria sums 3% of intentions, while Felipe D’Avila (new) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) add up to 1% each. In second round simulations, Lula won in all scenarios, including in a direct dispute against Bolsonaro.

During your participation in the program 3 in 1, gives Young pan, the commentator Rodrigo Constantino analyzed the indications of the polls and evaluated how economic performance can affect the outcome of the 2022 election. For him, candidates who are trying to be reelected in the pandemic scenario are being punished at the polls. “The incumbent who is seeking re-election in the pandemic, at a time of great economic damage, has been punished at the ballot box. This is what we are seeing around the world, in the United States, Chile and elsewhere. It is obvious that there is a natural impact, everything got worse and somehow this is discounted on those in the government,” said Constantino, who continued: “I want to believe that most Brazilians, when deciding there in 2022, will take it in account of what caused the larger economic scenario. That’s not associating with the government or with economic policy. It’s because the economy is not doing well and there’s a reason for that: the governor’s lockdown, the mayor’s lockdown, inflation, which is a worldwide phenomenon”.

Check out the program for this Monday, 20: