Cantor Maurílio is transferred from hospital and remains in serious condition

The singer Maurílio was transferred from a hospital in Goiânia, this Monday (20). According to the new medical bulletin, he has improved and is in stable health, which made it possible for the transfer to be carried out safely.

“The framework allowed the transfer, as planned from the beginning, to the Orthopedic Institute of Goiânia (IOG), this Monday (20), where he will continue his treatment with coverage by the patient’s health plan. The transfer happened safely. , due to records of favorable conditions”, says an excerpt from the bulletin.

The singer, who is a partner of Luiza, was admitted to the emergency room on the 15th with pulmonary thromboembolism, followed by cardiopulmonary arrest, and was admitted to the ICU of the Jardim América hospital in Goiânia after being sick during the recording of the duo’s DVD Ze Felipe and Miguel.

“In the last 24 hours, it was possible to turn off the medications to maintain pressure, meaning greater clinical stability”, says the note.

Maurílio remains intubated, breathing spontaneously, only with the support of a mechanical ventilator, continues on hemodialysis, with good renal function response during the period. “He carried out a cranial tomography this Sunday, 19, being evidenced inflammation and edema in the central nervous system, having already been evaluated by the neurology team”.

Maurílio’s wife says he cried when he heard her in the hospital

On Sunday (19), Luana Ramos, the singer’s wife, wrote an emotional statement reporting that her husband cried and his heartbeat accelerated when he heard her voice in the hospital.

“I spoke, talked and saw a glow in the corner of his closed eyes… ‘Look lady, his eye is tearing up’ and the nurse said ‘Yes! He cried all morning!’… I continued talking and saw that each one was tearing up. once more, I looked at the monitor, my heart rate had increased! ‘Calm down my dear, stay calm! It’s all right, we’re all fine and so are you!’… And then came the tremors that left me on alert and once again the nurse reassured me explaining that they were just muscle spasms…”, she wrote on Instagram.