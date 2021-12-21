Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: December 20-26, 2021

In Capricorn’s horoscope of the week from December 20th to 26th, The Sun will pass to your sign. This annual movement, together with the solstice, favors you, giving you more vitality and security, as you begin a new personal cycle with the energy of these two stellar events.

MONEY AND WORK

This week Jupiter, the planet of prosperity, decides to expand its influence. In your horoscope, this is very good news, because it will be in the area of ​​economics.

Opportunities will come to increase your income by increasing your salary or by taking out a credit, especially you will make very significant profits if you engage in banking, wholesale and legal matters.

LOVE, EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL LIFE



The astrological month of your birthday starts on the 21st, with the Sun passing into your sign and the solstice that sends you maximum energy. It’s a very special period because the Star King illuminates you directly. For this reason, you should consider it a rebirth and a new opportunity to reach your emotional goals and emotional well-being.

With this movement in the horoscope, you will want to make changes in your love life, being more communicative and expressing how you feel. He seeks to connect more with people who are creative and free in the way they act; this is how you will improve your energy field.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Both the Sun and Jupiter will push you to keep your energy very high. The influence of this combination will help your whole body function better and your muscle contractures, such as frequent knee pain in your sign, will disappear. All this well-being will keep your spirits up to face the week properly.

ADVICE TO IMPROVE YOUR VIBRATION

As your birthday month begins, I advise you to start by optimizing your aura every day. Here I recommend doing a little ritual with blueberries, which are associated with the magic of protection, good luck and health.

Grab a thread and a needle to make a necklace, and as you do so, you are saying out loud what you want to achieve in this new year. Feel the energy flowing through your hands and your child. When you’re done, you’ll have a cranberry wreath and hang it up at home; especially somewhere that reminds you of your desires. This wreath will give you good luck and prosperity.



THE BEST DAY

On Tuesday, thanks to Uranus, the Sun and Mercury will give you mental and emotional stability to start the month when you start a new personal year and prepare for a wonderful vacation. It will improve your mood, and by opening up and expressing what you feel, your body will relax.



THE KEY

This week’s key to your horoscope will be to prepare for your personal new year, harnessing the influences of the Universe that accompany you to reach your goals.



