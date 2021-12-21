Carlos Marín, opera singer of the pop opera group Il Divo, dies, aged 53 – 12/20/2021 – Illustrated

Carlos Marín, opera singer and member of the pop opera group Il Divo, died this Sunday, aged 53. The cause of death has not been revealed, although he was recently hospitalized with Covid-19, reported the program “Corazón” on Spanish television channel TVE, which says he managed to reach Marín’s representative.

The musical quartet announced the death through social media. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has died,” wrote the musicians’ official Instagram account.

“He will be remembered by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years, the four of us have been together on this incredible journey with Il Divo, and we will miss our dear friend. so that your beautiful soul may rest in peace,” said in a statement David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler.

Of Spanish parents, Marín was born in the city of Rüsselsheim, Germany, in 1968, but moved with his family to Madrid when he was 12 years old. He had Spanish nationality. With his singing skills, Marín stood out at the age of eight as a baritone. He won the TVE talent show “Gente Joven” twice, at 15 and 19 years of age.

He still worked as an actor in musicals such as “Les Miseráveis” and “Beauty and the Beast” until, in 2003, he became involved with the Il Divo project, a laboratory group created by music producer Simon Cowell, famous judge on the program ” Britain’s Got ​Talent” responsible for forming bands such as One Direction and Westlife. The idea behind Il Divo was inspired by the Três Tenores, a group formed by the famous singers Luciano Pavarotti, José Carreras and Plácido Domingo, but with more pop compositions.

During his career with the group, Marín has released nine studio albums, having sold more than 40 million records worldwide. Last year, he also released “Portrait”, his solo work.