Carol Macedo, from ‘The more life, the better!’, gives details of the producer’s wedding

Carol Macedo plays Rose in ‘The more life, the better!’ (Photo: Marcio Farias)

“The more life the better!” brought two novelties to Carol Macedo’s career. She, who began her career in television at age 16, recorded for the first time a serial as a closed work and shares a character, Rose (Bárbara Colen in adulthood), entirely in a soap opera.

— Even though my character is only part of the flashback, I recorded it from the beginning until last month. It was pretty new! Because the telenovela is a closed work, we made the scenes out of order. I always had the habit of watching everything I recorded to improve here and there. The way the direction found to give us a dimension of how it was being done was showing us some blocks of scenes that were being edited says 28-year-old Carol.

The plot written by Mauro Wilson focuses on a second chance to get life right. Four characters have the opportunity to revive after a near-death experience, and if they improve, they will have the opportunity to continue on Earth. The artist believes that the story provides viewers with reflections on existential issues:

— We always think of situations that could have been different in the past, especially when we mess up, right? It’s like that with me. But then I think again and I believe that if I had had the power to change what I’ve lived through, I wouldn’t have gotten where I am. I think I’m building a cool career, I love my family… All the pain and happiness I went through brought today. And at home I think people should think that too, when watching the soap opera. With the pandemic, many people started to make the most of each day. Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.

With seven novels under her belt, Carol works in the present without taking her eyes off the future. Part of their income already comes from advertisements carried out on their social networks.

— Most artists ended up becoming influencers too. Today the internet gives us space to advertise on our own account. And who gives us this opportunity are the fans who have been with us throughout this time. My first soap opera on Globo was when I was a teenager. I have been working for a few years. I was lucky to get amazing characters. So I think my acting career has brought me a lot of what I have. Since I was little, my parents separate my money and have always taught me to plan financially – she says, who is the daughter of a businesswoman at a children’s talent agency and a former director of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.

Soon, Carol will take another step in adulthood: towards the altar. She will marry producer Rafael Eboli.

— We really wanted to have the ceremony in 2021, but due to the pandemic and not knowing if there would be time for everyone to be vaccinated, we moved to the first semester of next year. Rafael proposed to me in the pandemic last year. We had to do a little delay, but there were no major losses because suppliers were already used to rescheduling, due to everything that happened in this quarantine year – explains.

The couple has lived together for four years and, with the ceremony, will crown a relationship that already has solidity:

— Rafael is very calm. We are alike. He’s Leo like me. The difference is that he is more shy. Our coexistence is easy. Even in the months of quarantine it was like we were on vacation together. We even made the effort to adhere to that look because it was all so distressing. And the ceremony will be to celebrate. Because we already have a stable union contract. It will be like a symbol to have everything printed on paper, photos… The wedding will take place in the countryside, in the interior of São Paulo, and there will be some actress friends among the bridesmaids. But I still haven’t been able to make the invitations (laughs). We want everything as ordered.

Rafael Eboli and Carol Macedo are getting married in the countryside in 2022 (Photo: Seiva Fotografia)

