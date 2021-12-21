Carolina Portaluppi appears stunning on the beach in a thong bikini

Carolina Portaluppi, daughter of soccer coach Renato Gaúcho, left her more than 2 million followers impressed. In a post on her Instagram feed, the blonde showed all her sensuality when enjoying a day at the beach.

In the record, the muse appeared all stripped in the sea, wearing a thong bikini in which she showed her curves. “On the beach, my favorite place!”, she said in the caption.

“Wonderful😍😍😍👏🔥👏👏” said one fan. “A sore for the eyes❤️❤️” praised a follower. “Beautiful and powerful”, wrote one netizen.

suffered sexual harassment

Last week, Carolina Portaluppi used her social networks to report a very revolting subject. At the time, the model said that she ended up suffering sexual harassment in the neighborhood of Leblon, in Rio de Janeiro. “I was walking down the street in Leblon, a guy stuck a bottle of water up my ass. What is it, guys?! I can’t speak,” she said.

“I promised myself I wouldn’t cry here. I was very scared, I was very nervous. I’m not even sure (what happened). I was walking on the street in Leblon, here in Rio de Janeiro, and a man came and told me some things that I couldn’t even pay attention to. He passed a water bottle and stuck it up my ass,” she reported. “I was so scared at the time that I had no reaction. I just managed to keep walking. And the street was full, nobody did anything. I don’t know if people got scared. I have never felt so helpless in my life. My legs were shaking so much. Desire to scream, ask for help, and at the same time I kept walking, kept calm. I don’t feel like saying anything, I’m just talking because there are a lot of people talking to me. It shook me a lot. I felt very attacked, harassed”, she blurted out.

made a vengeance

A short time ago, Carolina Portaluppi made an outburst on her social networks after suffering criticism from Flamengo fans. At the time, the model appeared visibly shaken on her Instagram and said she was experiencing great pressure on the internet.

“I’m under a lot of pressure on the internet and I understand all the fans. I was raised in the middle of football, I know how the joke is and the pressure. It’s nothing new to me. But I’m feeling really pressured on the internet with whatever I do. I’m even distant, this is very clear, and I wouldn’t want to stay, even because I work with the internet”, he vented.